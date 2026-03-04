Carrie Underwood Looks 'Unrecognizable' — 'American Idol' Alum Faces Backlash as Fans Lament New Selfie 'Doesn't Look Like You'

On Monday, March 2, the American Idol alum shared a photo of herself lying on the ground with three baby chicks perched on her chest. While many fans cooed over the adorable birds, others were left shocked and insisted they didn't recognize her from her younger days.

Carrie Underwood has re-sparked rumors of plastic surgery with a new selfie, as some online critics claimed that she looked "unrecognizable," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Don’t forget to CHICK out the next episode of @AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abc!" Underwood captioned the snapshot.

One Instagram user wrote, "I'm sorry, who is that?" and another lamented, "Doesn't look like you."

A third person called her "unrecognizable," and a fourth fan noted that she "kinda looks like JLo."

Another critic urged her to "quit with the plastic surgery," and a separate social media user declared, "Not a fan of her new look. Looks fake."

Underwood has not confirmed whether she has undergone elective plastic surgery over the years. However, it was rumored that she had some form of reconstructive surgery done to her face after she suffered injuries from a serious fall in 2017.