EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Grosses Out Fans With VERY Disgusting Conversation About His Pee Habits

Speaking on Brittany Broski's YouTube show Royal Court, Styles opened up about the stranger side of long-distance running culture, including advice he received ahead of the 26.2-mile races. Broski noted his growing athletic résumé and Styles protested: "Two is not a lot. Two is a couple."

When she pressed him by asking, "Have you ever peed on yourself? Be honest"

Styles replied: "You know what? I actually didn't need to pee really, (during) either of them. I had a lot of people tell me that I should – that I was going to pee on myself and that I should, like, practice peeing on myself. So then I got to like the end of the training, and I thought, 'I don't have any long runs left, and I don't know that I can go run for like 10 minutes just to pee on myself.' "So I actually never practiced peeing on myself."

He then joked: "I've done it in the past but not while running… different context entirely."