EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Grosses Out Fans With VERY Disgusting Conversation About His Pee Habits
March 3 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry Styles left fans both amused and queasy after revealing he was advised to "practice peeing on" himself while training for two marathons – though the 32-year-old singer insisted he never followed through.
The former One Direction star, now preparing to release his upcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, stepped back from music last year to run the Tokyo and Berlin marathons.
Harry Styles Ignores Bizarre Running Advice
Speaking on Brittany Broski's YouTube show Royal Court, Styles opened up about the stranger side of long-distance running culture, including advice he received ahead of the 26.2-mile races. Broski noted his growing athletic résumé and Styles protested: "Two is not a lot. Two is a couple."
When she pressed him by asking, "Have you ever peed on yourself? Be honest"
Styles replied: "You know what? I actually didn't need to pee really, (during) either of them. I had a lot of people tell me that I should – that I was going to pee on myself and that I should, like, practice peeing on myself. So then I got to like the end of the training, and I thought, 'I don't have any long runs left, and I don't know that I can go run for like 10 minutes just to pee on myself.' "So I actually never practiced peeing on myself."
He then joked: "I've done it in the past but not while running… different context entirely."
Harry Styles Trades 'Late Nights for Long Runs and Ice Baths'
A source close to Styles said: "Harry threw himself into marathon training with the same intensity he brings to touring. He was swapping late nights for long runs and ice baths. The advice about peeing is something distance runners talk about quite casually, but he found the idea pretty ridiculous."
The insider added, "He was determined to do it properly, but there were limits. He wasn't about to simulate race-day disasters just to tick a box. "In the end, he managed both races without any of the horror stories people warned him about. Still – talk of peeing himself left his fans grossed out, with plenty of them discussing online how nauseous it made them feel."
Styles recorded a personal best of 2:59:13 in Berlin and 3:24:07 in Tokyo – times that impressed seasoned runners.
Another source said, "Breaking three hours in Berlin was a huge personal milestone for him. He approached it methodically – with strict training blocks, careful diet, and early mornings.
"It wasn't a vanity project – he genuinely wanted to test himself."
Away from the track, Styles also shared lighter glimpses of his daily routine.
Reflecting on small lifestyle upgrades, he said: "I've just started washing my face. I've just got an electric toothbrush. I used to be acoustic …I was acoustic for a long time. I've just gone electric. (I) feel like Bob Dylan."
If sleep proves elusive, Styles turns to an unlikely digital pairing.
He said: "If I can't sleep, sometimes I'll watch Mike Tyson's ten greatest knockouts... they're amazing. And then, usually, for some reason, the next recommended video is old episodes of Supernanny. So then I watch the worst-ever behaved kid. And then I'm like, 'Okay, I'm ready to go back to sleep.'"
Asked what hidden talent he might showcase on Britain's Got Talent, Styles offered another offbeat confession.
He said: "I can eat quite a lot of yoghurt. I eat remarkable amounts of yoghurt. It shocks my friends. It's a little bit like when you watch the Olympics, and there's someone on the pommel horse, and you go, 'How did you discover you were good at that?'
"It's a bit like that... but yoghurt. You have some, and then you're like, 'I could have a bit more of that.'"