EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Real Reason Lewis Hamilton is 'Revving Up for a Family' With 'New Love' Kim Kardashian

While some skeptics have branded the pair's apparent relationship a "showmance," rumors have intensified it is the real thing after the pair were recently spotted enjoying a private spa visit to Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds and a stay at London's Rosewood Hotel.

Kardashian later flew Hamilton to Paris on her private jet, where they stayed at Le Bristol ahead of a joint Super Bowl appearance. Kardashian shares four children – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6 – with ex-husband Kanye West, 48.

Two of her children were born via surrogate due to medical complications.

A source close to Hamilton said, "Lewis knows better than anyone that elite sport does not last forever. He can feel that he is in the closing chapter of his Formula One career, and that awareness has sharpened his focus on what comes next. The idea of retirement is no longer abstract – it represents an opportunity to finally trade airports and race circuits for something more rooted and personal.

"For years, racing dictated every decision – where he lived, how he spent his time, who he could see. Now he is looking ahead and thinking about building a life that is not structured around a global calendar. He wants to redirect the discipline and commitment he has poured into the sport into being present at home."