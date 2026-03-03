Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Real Reason Lewis Hamilton is 'Revving Up for a Family' With 'New Love' Kim Kardashian

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian may have starting a family on the brain.

March 3 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Lewis Hamilton is eyeing life beyond the Formula One grid – and insiders have told RadarOnline.com his looming retirement plans are accelerating his desire to start a family with new partner Kim Kardashian.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion and the 45-year-old SKIMS founder have been friends for more than a decade, but their relationship turned romantic in recent months.

'The Closing Chapter of His Formula 1 Career'

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and Hamilton have fueled dating rumors after a $170,000 weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

While some skeptics have branded the pair's apparent relationship a "showmance," rumors have intensified it is the real thing after the pair were recently spotted enjoying a private spa visit to Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds and a stay at London's Rosewood Hotel.

Kardashian later flew Hamilton to Paris on her private jet, where they stayed at Le Bristol ahead of a joint Super Bowl appearance. Kardashian shares four children – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6 – with ex-husband Kanye West, 48.

Two of her children were born via surrogate due to medical complications.

A source close to Hamilton said, "Lewis knows better than anyone that elite sport does not last forever. He can feel that he is in the closing chapter of his Formula One career, and that awareness has sharpened his focus on what comes next. The idea of retirement is no longer abstract – it represents an opportunity to finally trade airports and race circuits for something more rooted and personal.

"For years, racing dictated every decision – where he lived, how he spent his time, who he could see. Now he is looking ahead and thinking about building a life that is not structured around a global calendar. He wants to redirect the discipline and commitment he has poured into the sport into being present at home."

Lewis Hamilton Has 'Fatherhood on His Mind'

Photo of Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Hamilton has discussed his desire for fatherhood and a life rooted outside of the global racing calendar, according to sources.

The insider continued: "Fatherhood has been on his mind for a long time, but lately it feels more immediate. He does not see it as a distant someday ambition. He is conscious of timing, of energy, of wanting to be fully engaged rather than trying to balance diapers with podiums.

"That awareness has made him approach this relationship with real intent. He is not drifting into it casually – he is thinking in terms of legacy, stability, and starting a family while he can devote himself to it wholeheartedly."

Another source disclosed: "The idea of having children did not suddenly materialize because Lewis started seeing Kim. He has talked for a long time, behind closed doors, about wanting to be a dad and about being mindful not to push that dream too far down the road.

"Even during the height of his championship years, that wish was there quietly in the background. Racing may have taken priority, but the desire for a family never disappeared."

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian flew Hamilton to Paris on her private jet, 'Kim Air,' for a romantic getaway.

"He was also extremely protective of the friendship he had built with Kim over the years," the insider continued.

"There was too much shared history to risk it on something casual or impulsive. From his standpoint, turning a friendship into a relationship only made sense if it was rooted in depth and aligned expectations. He was not looking for a fleeting romance or something that would simply generate attention.

"Lewis wanted to be sure that if they crossed that line, it was because they both envisioned a future that included building a family together. What stood out to Kim was how transparent he was from the beginning. Lewis did not dance around the subject or send mixed messages."

The source noted: "He was upfront about wanting children and about seeing this as a serious chapter in his life. He made it clear that if they were going to redefine their relationship, it had to be with intention and clarity about where it could lead. That straightforward approach resonated with her – she appreciated that he treated the situation with maturity rather than playing games."

'Not As A Romantic Fantasy But As a Concrete Life Plan'

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and Hamilton have explored the logistics of surrogacy to expand their family safely, a source claimed.

A further source said surrogacy is likely to be central to their plans. They said: "Given the complications Kim faced in her previous pregnancies, carrying another child herself is not something she is prepared to revisit. It took a significant physical toll, and she has been clear privately that she does not want to put her health at risk again.

"These conversations are not vague or speculative. Kim and Lewis have discussed logistics in detail – timing, medical steps, and how it would realistically align with both of their professional commitments. Lewis has been unequivocal that when he becomes a father, he wants to be hands-on and consistently present. He has no interest in being a parent who drops in between races or commitments across different continents."

"That is why there have already been serious discussions about him basing himself for longer stretches in Los Angeles and how he would integrate into Kim's existing family structure," the insider said.

"They are thinking about schooling, routines, shared responsibilities – the everyday realities of raising a child within a blended household. It is being approached thoughtfully and deliberately, not as a romantic fantasy but as a concrete life plan."

