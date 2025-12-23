Donald Trump Offers to 'Leave the Presidency' If His Kennedy Center Honors 'Hosting' Gig Receives Rave Reviews... as He Labels Himself the 'Master of Ceremony'

Last week, the White House announced the Trump-led board at the Kennedy Center had unanimously voted to rename the historic property as the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

The next day, Trump's name was added to the building, and it now reads, "The Donald Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts."

Maria Shriver, who was John F Kennedy's niece, took to X to air her grievances on the name change.

"Adding your name to a memorial already named in honor of a great man doesn’t make you a great man. Quite the contrary," she wrote. "Putting your name on top of someone else’s doesn’t mean that people will speak of you in the same breath as the other man. Putting your name above another man’s name on his existing memorial…

"What is that about? Truly? What’s that about? Do you want people to speak the names as one? Dig down deep. What are you trying to say? I’m really interested. There is no other president who would do this. None. Zero. In fact, it’s not even legal. Congress named the performing arts center a living memorial in 1964, and only Congress can change that law."

"This will always be the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. A great man would have said to his hand-picked board, 'Thank you, but the building already has its name. Let it stand. Let it be. I don’t need that.' But then again…," she added.