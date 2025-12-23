Donald Trump Offers to 'Leave the Presidency' If His Kennedy Center Honors 'Hosting' Gig Receives Rave Reviews... as He Labels Himself the 'Master of Ceremony'
Dec. 23 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has asked people if they'd like him to leave the presidency in a shocking new social media post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president took to his Truth Social platform in order to issue the staggering question.
Trump Claims 'The Board and Just About Everybody Else in America' Wants Him to Host Tonight
Trump is set to lead the "Trump Kennedy Center Honors," which will be broadcast tonight.
"At the request of the board and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event," he shared on the platform. "Tell me what you think of my 'Master of Ceremony' abilities.
"If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make 'hosting' a full-time job?"
Trump added tonight "true greats" will be honored, including Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, KISS, George Strait, and Gloria Gaynor.
Maria Shriver Rages Over the Kennedy Center Name Change
Last week, the White House announced the Trump-led board at the Kennedy Center had unanimously voted to rename the historic property as the "Trump-Kennedy Center."
The next day, Trump's name was added to the building, and it now reads, "The Donald Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts."
Maria Shriver, who was John F Kennedy's niece, took to X to air her grievances on the name change.
"Adding your name to a memorial already named in honor of a great man doesn’t make you a great man. Quite the contrary," she wrote. "Putting your name on top of someone else’s doesn’t mean that people will speak of you in the same breath as the other man. Putting your name above another man’s name on his existing memorial…
"What is that about? Truly? What’s that about? Do you want people to speak the names as one? Dig down deep. What are you trying to say? I’m really interested. There is no other president who would do this. None. Zero. In fact, it’s not even legal. Congress named the performing arts center a living memorial in 1964, and only Congress can change that law."
"This will always be the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. A great man would have said to his hand-picked board, 'Thank you, but the building already has its name. Let it stand. Let it be. I don’t need that.' But then again…," she added.
'Beyond Comprehension' Trump Wants to Rename the Kennedy Center
Shriver had previously vented about Trump changing the name of the property, stating, "The Kennedy Center was named after my uncle, President John F Kennedy. It was named in his honor. He was a man who was interested in the arts, interested in culture, interested in education, language, and history. He brought the arts into the White House, and he and my Aunt Jackie amplified the arts, celebrated the arts, stood up for the arts and artists.
"It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not."
She noted the "next thing" that will likely happen is "he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial. The Trump Jefferson Memorial, the Trump Smithsonian."
"The list goes on," she added. "Can we not see what is happening here? C’mon, my fellow Americans! Wake up! This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive in a weird way. Just when you think someone can’t stoop any lower, down they go…"
Joyce Beatty Suing Trump Over Name Change
On Tuesday, December 22, it was revealed that House Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, who serves as an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center board, sued Trump over the name change.
"This is a flagrant violation of the rule of law, and it flies in the face of our constitutional order," the lawsuit states. "Congress intended the Center to be a living memorial to President Kennedy – and a crown jewel of the arts for all Americans, irrespective of party."
"Unless and until this Court intervenes, Defendants will continue to defy Congress and thwart the law for improper ends," it added.
Beatty, who was on the call when the name change was discussed, said she tried to oppose it but was muted.
"I said, 'I have something to say,' and I was muted, and as I continued to try to unmute, to ask questions and voice my opposition to this, I received a note saying that I would not be unmuted," she explained. "I was not allowed to vote because I was muted. I would not have supported this."