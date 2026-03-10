EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb Taking Over! Host Jumps Into Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Seat — No Matter What Tomorrow Brings

Kotb's comeback came just over a year after she'd bid farewell to Today to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 8, and Hope, 6.

Sources said Kotb feels for her friend Guthrie, but as network honchos fret about the future – and Today's ratings – she sees the upheaval as her best opportunity to reclaim the job she loved.

"Hoda is a popular figure, but there's a lot of panic right now about how things could shape up down the line," an insider said. "She's keen to stay on and reclaim her full-time gig – even if Savannah does return.

"But that means anchor Craig Melvin's future may be up in the air, so he's understandably nervous and hoping he doesn't wind up being a casualty of all this upheaval."