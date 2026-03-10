Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb Taking Over! Host Jumps Into Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Seat — No Matter What Tomorrow Brings

Hoda Kotb has moved into Savannah Guthrie's seat on 'Today', signaling a major shift in the show's lineup.
March 10 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Desperate to resurrect her TV career, Hoda Kotb made it clear to bosses at Today she's raring to permanently return to the morning show as she filled in for anguished pal Savannah Guthrie – but her bold ambition has sparked panic among staffers, RadarOnline.com can Guthrie.

Kotb, 61, picked up where she left off at her old TV stomping grounds, while Guthrie, 54, spent time with family amid the investigation into her 84-year-old mother's kidnapping in Arizona.

Hoda Eyes Today Show Comeback

Hoda Kotb filled in on 'Today' as Savannah Guthrie stepped away to deal with the investigation into her mother's kidnapping in Arizona.
Kotb's comeback came just over a year after she'd bid farewell to Today to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 8, and Hope, 6.

Sources said Kotb feels for her friend Guthrie, but as network honchos fret about the future – and Today's ratings – she sees the upheaval as her best opportunity to reclaim the job she loved.

"Hoda is a popular figure, but there's a lot of panic right now about how things could shape up down the line," an insider said. "She's keen to stay on and reclaim her full-time gig – even if Savannah does return.

"But that means anchor Craig Melvin's future may be up in the air, so he's understandably nervous and hoping he doesn't wind up being a casualty of all this upheaval."

'Today' Show Future Suddenly Uncertain

Craig Melvin's future on 'Today' is reportedly uncertain as Kotb signals interest in reclaiming a full-time role on the morning show.
Meanwhile, sources said newsroom staffers wonder if Kotb – who rejoined the show for two weeks and counting during her longtime colleague's absence – has what it takes to lead Today if Guthrie resigns.

The insider said: "The bosses are leaving the door wide open and praying Savannah returns.

"They're keen to emphasize that there's no pressure and everyone needs to remain supportive and focused during this incredibly challenging time.

"But at the end of the day, business is business. Having Savannah away for this long has ripped the heart out of the show, and ratings are bound to suffer, as well as staff morale.

NBC insiders said executives are hoping Guthrie returns to 'Today' as Kotb continues filling in during her absence.
"It's a real pins and needles situation right now. Everyone's hoping and praying for a miracle as far as Savannah's ordeal, but bracing themselves for major turmoil."

Another NBC insider noted: "This isn't just about feelings. It's about the franchise. Morning TV is a multimillion-dollar machine.

"They need stability. They need a steady hand. That hand is Hoda."

