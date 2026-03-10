EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker's Huge Worry — 'SATC' Star 'Terrified of Seething Tell-All' From 'Raging' Former Co-Star Chris Noth
March 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker is panicking that her former leading man Chris Noth is about to spill all her secrets – including the dirty details on her feud with former costar Kim Cattrall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Noth, 71, fired the first shot when he shared a gym snap on Instagram that he captioned, "F&@k new years – LETS GO."
Noth Confirms Feud With SJP
A fan commented, "You mean f**k SJP & her award right? Lol," referring to the Carol Burnett Award Parker, 60, had just received from the Golden Globes.
Noth responded: "Right."
Although he later walked back his barb by claiming his comment was "off-the-cuff" and "slightly sarcastic," he confirmed their estrangement in a recent podcast.
"We're not friends, I think that's pretty obvious," he said.
And according to an insider: "Sarah Jessica hasn't spoken to Chris in years – things just got too ugly after they had to cut him from the show."
As readers know, Noth got axed from the SATC sequel And Just Like That in 2021 after two women accused the married actor of sexual assault, which he denied.
Parker ‘Terrified’ of Noth Tell-All
In a statement, Parker and castmates Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon wrote: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."
Noth called the statement "nothing more than brand management... It was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising." He believes the trio should have asked to hear his side of the story, pointing out: "You've known me for many years."
Now Parker is said to be terrified he may get revenge by writing a blistering tell-all.
Parker Fears Noth’s Revenge Memoir
The source said: "She knew he was still angry, but she never expected him to be so public about it. Now she's worrying about what he might do next."
A memoir would be mortifying for her.
"Chris knows all the drama that went on between her and Kim, and lots of other dirt that's never made it to the gossip mill," the source dished.
"He could easily trade on that to get a big payday – there's still so much interest in the show, people would eat it up. It's very sad because they were once really close."