EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker's Huge Worry — 'SATC' Star 'Terrified of Seething Tell-All' From 'Raging' Former Co-Star Chris Noth

A fan commented, "You mean f**k SJP & her award right? Lol," referring to the Carol Burnett Award Parker, 60, had just received from the Golden Globes.

Noth responded: "Right."

Although he later walked back his barb by claiming his comment was "off-the-cuff" and "slightly sarcastic," he confirmed their estrangement in a recent podcast.

"We're not friends, I think that's pretty obvious," he said.

And according to an insider: "Sarah Jessica hasn't spoken to Chris in years – things just got too ugly after they had to cut him from the show."

As readers know, Noth got axed from the SATC sequel And Just Like That in 2021 after two women accused the married actor of sexual assault, which he denied.