EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins, 75, Facing the Final Curtain — Failing Genesis Frontman Reduced to Receiving Round-the-Clock Care

Now the In the Air Tonight singer, who also suffers from type 2 diabetes, has a round-the-clock, live-in nurse "to make sure I take my medication as I should do."

Last July, rumors began circulating that he was in hospice, but his team vehemently denied those claims, noting he was in the hospital for knee surgery, not a terminal illness. Still, the drummer admitted at the time, "I've been sick, I mean very sick."

His knees, which have affected his mobility and ability to stay active, have been an ongoing challenge. "I've had five operations on my knee. Now I've got a knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance – crutches or whatever," he said.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also had back surgery in 2015.

As he puts it, "The doctor had to go in there, work on the sciatic nerve and take my back apart and unscramble the mess."