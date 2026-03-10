EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins, 75, Facing the Final Curtain — Failing Genesis Frontman Reduced to Receiving Round-the-Clock Care
March 10 2026
An increasingly frail Phil Collins requires 24-hour medical care as he faces an ongoing cascade of health crises, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I had everything that could go wrong with me go wrong with me," the Genesis frontman, 75, says. "I mean, I got COVID in [the] hospital, my kidneys started to back up... everything that (started), that could (have) all seemed to sort of converge at the same time."
Phil Collins Needs Round-the-Clock Nurse
Now the In the Air Tonight singer, who also suffers from type 2 diabetes, has a round-the-clock, live-in nurse "to make sure I take my medication as I should do."
Last July, rumors began circulating that he was in hospice, but his team vehemently denied those claims, noting he was in the hospital for knee surgery, not a terminal illness. Still, the drummer admitted at the time, "I've been sick, I mean very sick."
His knees, which have affected his mobility and ability to stay active, have been an ongoing challenge. "I've had five operations on my knee. Now I've got a knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance – crutches or whatever," he said.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also had back surgery in 2015.
As he puts it, "The doctor had to go in there, work on the sciatic nerve and take my back apart and unscramble the mess."
Facing Difficult Years
The father of five, whose daughter Lily Collins stars in Emily in Paris, also admitted alcohol had contributed to his poor health, including kidney problems, though he's now been sober for two years.
While he never drank "all night" or to the point of getting drunk, booze still took a toll.
"I stopped drinking at six o'clock in the evening," he said. "I wasn't one of those guys that sort of stayed up all night drinking – I'd drink during the day, but I guess I had too much of it. I was never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times. But... it all caught up with me, and I spent months in the hospital."
"It's just been a difficult, interesting, frustrating last few years," he confessed.