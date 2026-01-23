Phil Collins' Brutal Final Years — How 74-Year-Old Music Icon Is 'Writhing in Pain' From 'Booze-Addled Kidneys' and 'Mashed Knee'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Phil Collins is confronting the harsh reality of his final years, with the 74-year-old music icon's failing health now leaving him writhing in pain after decades on the road after battling booze-soaked kidneys and a mangled knee.
The ailing drummer and frontman, who rose to global fame with Genesis and later as a solo star, has spent recent years in and out of hospital following a cascade of medical crises.
Battle With Chronic Pain and 24-Hour Care
Collins recently spoke candidly about living with chronic pain, limited mobility and kidney problems he says were worsened by alcohol use.
He now relies on round-the-clock care at his home following multiple operations and a prolonged period of illness.
Speaking to broadcaster Zoe Ball for the BBC series Phil Collins Eras: In Conversation, Collins said: "It's an ongoing thing. You know I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do? I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me."
He added: "I got COVID in hospital – my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time."
'Booze-Addled' Kidneys: The Brutal Toll of Past Drinking
Collins also detailed the physical toll of repeated surgeries, saying: "I had five operations on my knee now – I've got a knee that works, and I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever."
Reflecting on his past lifestyle, he said: "I'd probably been drinking too much, and so my kidneys were messed up, you know?"
He continued: "I wasn't one of those guys that sort of stayed up all night drinking, I'd drink during the day, but I guess I had too much of it. I was never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times. But it is just one of those things that happened, and it all caught up with me, and I spent months in the hospital."
From Safety Blanket to Spotlight: The Genesis Transition
Collins first found fame as the drummer for Genesis before stepping into the role of lead singer after Peter Gabriel left the band in 1975.
He has admitted the transition was mentally challenging.
Speaking about facing audiences without being able to play his beloved drum kit, Collins said: "Well, it wasn't natural for me. I mean, it's a psychologically… the drums are a safety blanket, you know, a security blanket. It's like you've got something between you and the audience."
He added: "The first thing I had that scared the life out of me was having to go down the front and stand with just this microphone stand. Because there's nothing, you know, you are just exposed, everyone's looking at you 'cause you are the singer, whereas they didn't look at the drummer."
Life Off the Road: Navigating the Genesis Star's 'Brutal Final Years'
A source close to the musician said the period has led to Collins now facing "brutal final years," describing him as regularly "writhing in pain" as his health has deteriorated.
The insider added the star had been left coping with "booze-addled" kidneys and a "mashed" knee that fundamentally altered his daily life and forced him to accept constant medical supervision.
Another source familiar with his care said his 24/7 care arrangements were necessary as Collins is adjusting to life off the road.
They said: "His daily routines now revolve around medication, physiotherapy and assisted movement, rather than rehearsals, travel and performances that once defined his career."