Phil Collins' Brutal Final Years — How 74-Year-Old Music Icon Is 'Writhing in Pain' From 'Booze-Addled Kidneys' and 'Mashed Knee'

Collins recently spoke candidly about living with chronic pain, limited mobility and kidney problems he says were worsened by alcohol use.

He now relies on round-the-clock care at his home following multiple operations and a prolonged period of illness.

Speaking to broadcaster Zoe Ball for the BBC series Phil Collins Eras: In Conversation, Collins said: "It's an ongoing thing. You know I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do? I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me."

He added: "I got COVID in hospital – my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time."