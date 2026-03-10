EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Drumming Up Tommy Lee Encore — By Thinking of Making Another Splash With Her Sketchy Ex

Friends now predict that if he does split from the 39-year-old comedian and internet personality, he and Pam are destined to get back together, as they both view each other as the love of their lives.

"Tommy and Brittany have always had their ups and downs, but people are saying now is as bad as it's ever been," an insider said.

In early January, Ronnie Radke, the frontman of rock band Falling in Reverse, filed a restraining order against Furlan, claiming she "harassed" him on social media and even showed up to his house. The situation really pissed Lee off, confirmed the source.

At the same time, "Pam's going on TV saying she misses Tommy, which is so blatant," the source said, referring to her appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.