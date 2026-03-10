EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Drumming Up Tommy Lee Encore — By Thinking of Making Another Splash With Her Sketchy Ex
March 10 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
The Last Showgirl star Pamela Anderson hopes to have a do-over with ex-husband Tommy Lee nearly 30 years after they split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old Baywatch alum has been lavishing praise on the Motley Crue drummer, 63, who's dealing with major drama in his marriage to Brittany Furlan.
Pam and Tommy Reunion Buzz
Friends now predict that if he does split from the 39-year-old comedian and internet personality, he and Pam are destined to get back together, as they both view each other as the love of their lives.
"Tommy and Brittany have always had their ups and downs, but people are saying now is as bad as it's ever been," an insider said.
In early January, Ronnie Radke, the frontman of rock band Falling in Reverse, filed a restraining order against Furlan, claiming she "harassed" him on social media and even showed up to his house. The situation really pissed Lee off, confirmed the source.
At the same time, "Pam's going on TV saying she misses Tommy, which is so blatant," the source said, referring to her appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.
Pam Admits She Misses Tommy
"I haven't spoken to [Tommy] in a long time. I miss him, and just with the kids getting married and having grandkids, we're always going to be connected in some way," she told host Andy Cohen.
As readers know, Anderson and Lee, who were married from 1995 to 1998, share sons Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 28. Lee married Furlan in 2019.
Even with all her recent successes, including a Golden Globe nomination, a cooking show and a romance with her Naked Gun costar Liam Neeson, "it's pretty obvious Pam still loves Tommy," the source said.
Pam’s Message to Estranged Ex
Because she and Lee aren't speaking, she used the interview with Cohen to let her ex know she'd love to be able to get together to celebrate their sons' accomplishments.
According to the source: "It was very strategic. She wants him to know that she wants to repair things so they can do things together as a family ... but a lot of people in her world are convinced there's more to it than just that."