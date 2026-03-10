Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Keeping Timothée Chalamet Away' From Caitlyn Jenner So Their 'Worlds Don't Collide'

Kylie Jenner has been keeping Timothee Chalamet away from Caitlyn Jenner to ensure their personal worlds do not collide.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has been keeping Timothee Chalamet away from Caitlyn Jenner to ensure their personal worlds do not collide.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kylie Jenner is keeping her superstar beau, Golden Globe winner Timothee Chalamet, far away from her parent Caitlyn Jenner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie 'Protective' of Timothée as Caitlyn’s MAGA Politics Spark Concern

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner keeps timothee chalamet away caitlyn jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet's progressive views were cited as Kylie Jenner keeps him away from Caitlyn Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

"Timmy and Caitlyn have met briefly, but Kylie is very protective of Timmy," a source revealed.

"She's worried about Caitlyn's MAGA politics and her habit of oversharing private details in the press. This has nothing to do with Caitlyn being transgender."

The Marty Supreme star, 30, is very involved in progressive causes.

"Kylie respects that and wants to make sure their worlds mesh slowly," the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner Calls Timothée Chalamet 'Great Kid' and 'Phenomenal Actor'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Andrew Windsor and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Basically Under House Arrest' in 'Exchange for Luxury Life Funded by King Charles'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Set to Totally Freeze Out Sarah Ferguson' Over One 'Desperate Move' by Shamed Ex-Duchess

Article continues below advertisement
Caitlyn described Chalamet as 'a great kid and a phenomenal actor.'
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn described Chalamet as 'a great kid and a phenomenal actor.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

So far, Caitlyn, 76, has given Kylie, 28, nothing to worry about.

The former Olympian has called Chalamet "a great kid and a phenomenal actor," and added, "I just want my daughter to be happy, and she is."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.