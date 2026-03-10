EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Keeping Timothée Chalamet Away' From Caitlyn Jenner So Their 'Worlds Don't Collide'

Timothee Chalamet's progressive views were cited as Kylie Jenner keeps him away from Caitlyn Jenner.

"Timmy and Caitlyn have met briefly, but Kylie is very protective of Timmy," a source revealed.

"She's worried about Caitlyn's MAGA politics and her habit of oversharing private details in the press. This has nothing to do with Caitlyn being transgender."

The Marty Supreme star, 30, is very involved in progressive causes.

"Kylie respects that and wants to make sure their worlds mesh slowly," the insider said.