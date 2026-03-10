EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Keeping Timothée Chalamet Away' From Caitlyn Jenner So Their 'Worlds Don't Collide'
Kylie Jenner is keeping her superstar beau, Golden Globe winner Timothee Chalamet, far away from her parent Caitlyn Jenner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kylie 'Protective' of Timothée as Caitlyn’s MAGA Politics Spark Concern
"Timmy and Caitlyn have met briefly, but Kylie is very protective of Timmy," a source revealed.
"She's worried about Caitlyn's MAGA politics and her habit of oversharing private details in the press. This has nothing to do with Caitlyn being transgender."
The Marty Supreme star, 30, is very involved in progressive causes.
"Kylie respects that and wants to make sure their worlds mesh slowly," the insider said.
Caitlyn Jenner Calls Timothée Chalamet 'Great Kid' and 'Phenomenal Actor'
So far, Caitlyn, 76, has given Kylie, 28, nothing to worry about.
The former Olympian has called Chalamet "a great kid and a phenomenal actor," and added, "I just want my daughter to be happy, and she is."