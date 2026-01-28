EXCLUSIVE: Coldplay Kiss-Cam Shocker — How Kristin Cabot Ended Up Blaming Her Internet Storm on Booze!
Jan. 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
The infamous "Kiss Cam" gal blames booze for the now-viral incident at a Coldplay concert that wrecked her career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss," admitted former human resources exec Kristin Cabot.
"And it's not nothing," she said in a "sorta" mea culpa. "I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay."
Caught Cozy at Concert
Cabot, 53, was separated from her husband and working for the tech company Astronomer when she attended the July concert in Boston with the firm's CEO Andy Byron and several other colleagues.
The mother of two teens confesses she had a "crush" on Byron and they shared cocktails, danced together and kissed in their VIP seats.
But she insisted the two weren't involved in a sexual relationship, and the smooch was the first and only time they locked lips.
When the Jumbotron caught the pair cozying up to each other on the VIP balcony, they quickly separated and tried to duck and hide, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to call them out.
Viral Moment Sparks Career Fallout
"Either they're having an affair, or they're very shy," he quipped to the crowd.
Video of the incident exploded on social media with the original TikTok notching more than 100million views within days.
Astronomer put Cabot and Byron on leave, and eventually, both resigned.
On top of losing her job, Cabot said she was shamed online, made into a punchline, slammed as an "adulterer" by strangers, and hit with dozens of death threats.
She Took the Blame
She said: "I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse," said Cabot, who's now divorced and looking for another job.
"People would say things like I was a 'gold-digger' or I 'slept my way to the top,' which just couldn't be further from reality."
As for why she's decided to "sing" about her viral fame, Cabot added: "I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes and you can really screw up. But you don't have to be threatened to be killed for them."