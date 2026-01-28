EXCLUSIVE: Coldplay Kiss-Cam Shocker — How Kristin Cabot Ended Up Blaming Her Internet Storm on Booze!

The infamous "Kiss Cam" gal blames booze for the now-viral incident at a Coldplay concert that wrecked her career, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss," admitted former human resources exec Kristin Cabot.

"And it's not nothing," she said in a "sorta" mea culpa. "I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay."