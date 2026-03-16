Viewers' Fury over James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane's Oscars' Snubs after Late Actors Left Out of In Memoriam Segment — 'What A Disgrace!'

Billy Crystal stepped onto the stage to remember late pal Reiner and his wife Michele following their tragic deaths on December 14.

Crystal had appeared in projects directed by Reiner such as When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.

"My friend Rob's movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be: Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier, and far more human…"

The actor added: "To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you.

"And for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle."