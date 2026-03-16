Viewers' Fury over James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane's Oscars' Snubs after Late Actors Left Out of In Memoriam Segment — 'What A Disgrace!'
March 16 2026, Updated 8:57 a.m. ET
Oscars' chiefs have come under-fire for failing to include James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane in the emotional In Memoriam segment.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a number of late Hollywood stars were honored at the ceremony including Diane Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Rob Reiner as their former castmates offered moving tributes on stage.
Outrage Over Late Stars' Omission
But recently departed Van Der Beek and Dane were noticeably absent, likewise Brigitte Bardot, and their admission was slammed by viewers.
Dane passed away on February 19 following a battle with ALS at the age of 53 while Van Der Beek's death at age 48 was confirmed by his loved ones on social media days earlier on February 11.
Bardot — who was known for films such as And God Created Woman — passed away on December 28, 2025 at the age of 91.
What Did Viewers' Say About Snubs?
Viewers took to social media to vent their fury, with one penning: "I was sad that eric dane didn't appear in the in memoriam tribute at the oscars."
A second wrote: "Why weren't Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek included in the In Memoriam #Oscars," while a third commented "Brigitte Bardot not being included in the In Memoriam segment is a pretty astounding miss."
A fourth chimed in: "How do they get this wrong every year??," while a fifth added: "They're TV actors. They've both been in films and they have had TV actors in the film awards memoriam before BUT they miss more prominent film actors every year somehow."
A sixth ranted: "Although included on your website you left out James Van Der Beek, Robert Carradine, Richard Chamberlain, Eric Dane, Brigitte Bardot who all deserved to be on camera!"
Which Other Late Stars Were Also Forgotton?
Other stars that were left out of the In Memoriam tribute during the Oscars broadcast on Sunday included Lizzie McGuire alum and Revenge Of The Nerds actor Robert Carradine.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Harold And Maude star Bud Cort, Tom Noonan and Julian McMahon were also not included.
Viewers were also recently left fuming when Dane and Van Der Beek were left out of the In Memoriam segment during the BAFTAs last month in February.
Billy Crystal stepped onto the stage to remember late pal Reiner and his wife Michele following their tragic deaths on December 14.
Crystal had appeared in projects directed by Reiner such as When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.
"My friend Rob's movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be: Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier, and far more human…"
The actor added: "To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you.
"And for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle."