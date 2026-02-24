'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Dead: Robert Carradine, 71, Dies By Suicide Following 'Valiant' Battle with Bipolar Disorder

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, who also starred in Disney series Lizzie McGuire, suffered with bipolar disorder for over two decades which led to his suicide , according to his grief-stricken family.

Revenge of the Nerds star Robert Carradine has died aged 71 after taking his own life.

The star's family paid tribute to the actor in a sombre statement, confirming he passed on Monday.

"It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," his family announced.

The statement continued: "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him."

Carradine's family said they were 'bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Robert's valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.

"We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion," the statement concluded.