'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Dead: Robert Carradine, 71, Dies By Suicide Following 'Valiant' Battle with Bipolar Disorder
Feb. 24 2026, Updated 8:28 a.m. ET
Revenge of the Nerds star Robert Carradine has died aged 71 after taking his own life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, who also starred in Disney series Lizzie McGuire, suffered with bipolar disorder for over two decades which led to his suicide, according to his grief-stricken family.
'A Beacon Of Light To Everyone Around Him'
The star died on Monday and his family released a sombre statement announcing his passing.
"It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," his family announced.
The statement continued: "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him."
Carradine's family said they were 'bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Robert's valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.
"We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.
"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion," the statement concluded.
Daughter's Emotional Statement
Robert's daughter Ever Carradine posted an emotional statement to Instagram in which she shared memories of their relationship, urging his fans to replicate his kindness in his memory.
"My dad died today," said Ever, who Robert welcomed with Susan Snyder. "He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love.
"I have a thousand stories and I’m being flooded with memories — so if you see me, please ask me about my dad, Bobby Carradine, who made me who I am."
Ever ended the emotional statement in saying: "Rest easy, dad. I love you the most."
Carradine’s Lizzie McGuire co-star Hilary Duff also penned a tribute on social media.
Hilary Duff — 'This One Hurts'
The late actor played her father Sam McGuire in the hit series.
She wrote: "This one hurts.'"
"It's really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents," she added.
"I'll be forever grateful for that. I'm deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him."
Jake Thomas, who played Duff's on-screen brother Matt, also released a statement via Instagram following the news.
"My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric.
"He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family. I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between."
He continued: "I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you. – 'Jaker.'"