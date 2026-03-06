EXCLUSIVE: Catherine O'Hara's Secret Struggle — How Late Comedy Legend Kept Her Tragic Health Woes Close to Home

Sources said over 20 years ago, the Schitt's Creek star was told about her birth defect, in which the heart was on the right side of the chest and other abdominal organs were positioned in reverse – a mirror image of most people.

It is unknown if that contributed to her death following a brief illness. But according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, which did not treat O'Hara, dextrocardia with situs inversus often occurs with other conditions that can impact the heart, lungs, and other organs.

In 2020, O'Hara mentioned in an interview that she laughed off the routine medical visit that revealed her unusual physiology.

The Beetlejuice actress said she and husband Bo Welch went to a doctor to get tuberculosis tests before one of their two sons started nursery school, and she had an EKG and a chest X-ray.