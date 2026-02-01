Heartbroken Bo Welch Spotted for First Time Since Catherine O'Hara's Death

Just weeks before her death, O'Hara was seen at West Hollywood's SUR Restaurant during an event for Supermodels Unlimited magazine.

She was in "great spirits," a source said, noting that the star managed to avoid photos during the outing. "As quickly as she was seen, she left, but she looked healthy for a 71-year-old," they added.

However, O'Hara had appeared noticeably thin during her last public appearance at the Emmy Awards in September 2025 and was absent from the Golden Globes earlier this month, despite being nominated for an award.

O'Hara earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her portrayal of former studio executive Patty Leigh on AppleTV+'s The Studio, though the award ultimately went to Erin Doherty for Adolescence.

Despite living nearby in Brentwood, O'Hara skipped the ceremony and the after-parties, even as The Studio celebrated a triumphant night, winning Best TV Series, Comedy, and seeing lead actor Seth Rogen take home Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.