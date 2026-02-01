Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Heartbroken Bo Welch Spotted for First Time Since Catherine O'Hara's Death

image of Catherine O'Hara
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara's husband Bo Welch appeared devastated in LA after her sudden passing.

Profile Image

Feb. 1 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Heartbroken Bo Welch was spotted for the first time since the death of his beloved wife, Catherine O'Hara, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Canadian-American actress, famed for her iconic comedic roles, passed away in Los Angeles on January 30 at the age of 71 after what her talent agency described as a "brief illness."

Article continues below advertisement

'Complete Shock'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Bo Welch was seen grieving publicly for the first time since Catherine O'Hara's death.
Source: mega

Bo Welch was seen grieving publicly for the first time since Catherine O'Hara's death.

Details about her final days remain scarce, leaving friends and fans in shock.

Photos obtained exclusively by Daily Mail captured Welch, 74, visibly grieving as he navigated life without the star. Sources say many of those closest to O'Hara were unaware of her declining health and left in "complete shock" about her death.

Article continues below advertisement

'Looked Healthy'

image of O'Hara passed away at 71, leaving her husband and two children behind.
Source: mega

O'Hara passed away at 71, leaving her husband and two children behind.

Just weeks before her death, O'Hara was seen at West Hollywood's SUR Restaurant during an event for Supermodels Unlimited magazine.

She was in "great spirits," a source said, noting that the star managed to avoid photos during the outing. "As quickly as she was seen, she left, but she looked healthy for a 71-year-old," they added.

However, O'Hara had appeared noticeably thin during her last public appearance at the Emmy Awards in September 2025 and was absent from the Golden Globes earlier this month, despite being nominated for an award.

O'Hara earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her portrayal of former studio executive Patty Leigh on AppleTV+'s The Studio, though the award ultimately went to Erin Doherty for Adolescence.

Despite living nearby in Brentwood, O'Hara skipped the ceremony and the after-parties, even as The Studio celebrated a triumphant night, winning Best TV Series, Comedy, and seeing lead actor Seth Rogen take home Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Article continues below advertisement

'Very Pleasant'

image of O'Hara had been spotted weeks earlier at a West Hollywood event, appearing in 'great spirits.'
Source: mega

O'Hara had been spotted weeks earlier at a West Hollywood event, appearing in 'great spirits.'

Retired neighbor Paul Herman, who has lived next door to the couple for over 25 years, admitted he had "no knowledge" of her illness.

"Bo and Catherine were always very pleasant. They were just the kindest, most agreeable neighbors," he said.

Herman admitted her absence from the Golden Globes made him "a little bit suspicious," but said he hadn't seen O'Hara out in Brentwood in "years."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

'They Tried to Smear Me': Donald Trump Claims Epstein Document Dump 'Absolves' Him While Lawmakers Demand the Rest of the Missing Pages

split image of Don Lemon and Donald Trump

'He's a Sleazebag': Donald Trump Blasts Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon Following Minnesota Arrest

'Celebration of Life'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of A longtime neighbor said both O'Hara and Welch were 'kind' and 'pleasant.'
Source: mega

A longtime neighbor said both O'Hara and Welch were 'kind' and 'pleasant.'

Authorities confirmed that early Friday morning, the LA Fire Department responded to a medical aid request at O'Hara's home.

A brief 911 audio appears to indicate she was having "breathing difficulty" before her passing.

According to an obituary shared by O'Hara's representative, "a private celebration of life will be held by the family," according to a news outlet.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.