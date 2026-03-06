EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Washed-Up Casey Wasserman's Shame Exposed as Epstein Pal Sells Talent Agency — But Refuses to Step Down From LA28 Olympics

Washed-Up Casey Wasserman – the disgraced chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28) – continues to come under fire as a result of his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The embattled exec is putting his talent and marketing firm up for sale after newly surfaced emails revealed sordid and graphic exchanges with Epstein associate Maxwell – leading numerous big-time clients to flee.

Wasserman told staffers at his namesake agency on Feb. 13 that he had "become a distraction" to the firm's work.