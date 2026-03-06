Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Washed-Up Casey Wasserman's Shame Exposed as Epstein Pal Sells Talent Agency — But Refuses to Step Down From LA28 Olympics

Casey Wassrman has been facing scrutiny over Epstein ties while keeping LA28 Olympics role.
Source: MEGA

Casey Wassrman has been facing scrutiny over Epstein ties while keeping LA28 Olympics role.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Washed-Up Casey Wasserman – the disgraced chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28) – continues to come under fire as a result of his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The embattled exec is putting his talent and marketing firm up for sale after newly surfaced emails revealed sordid and graphic exchanges with Epstein associate Maxwell – leading numerous big-time clients to flee.

Wasserman told staffers at his namesake agency on Feb. 13 that he had "become a distraction" to the firm's work.

Article continues below advertisement

Olympic Hypocrisy Sparks Outrage

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Eric Sheehan criticized LA28 and the IOC for continuing to back Casey Wasserman despite his links to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Eric Sheehan criticized LA28 and the IOC for continuing to back Casey Wasserman despite his links to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the LA28 committee continues to support the alleged creep.

"It's very telling that while musicians and athletes demand Casey Wasserman be removed from their institutions, LA28 and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) take no issue with Wasserman's connections to human traffickers Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein," Eric Sheehan, one of the lead organizers for the Olympics Los Angeles campaign, told RadarOnline.com.

"This is the Everest of hypocrisy and cowardice," a high-powered executive in Los Angeles said of Wasserman's refusal to step down and the LA28 board's continued endorsement.

"These Games are being promoted as the most pro-women Olympics in history, and yet the controversy surrounding the man at the center of it threatens to undermine everything they claim to stand for. It's a stain on the city."

Article continues below advertisement

Millions Paid to Wasserman Firms

Article continues below advertisement
L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia called for Wasserman to step down over his connections to Epstein and Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia called for Wasserman to step down over his connections to Epstein and Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, an investigation by Sheehan shows that between 2016 and 2019, LA28 paid two Wasserman-owned companies – LCW LLC and 247 Group LLC – $3.6million for "travel expenses" and social media marketing. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com confirm Sheehan's group's findings.

California and local government officials continue to demand that Wasserman step down.

"Los Angeles cannot trust our financial future to someone connected with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell," declares L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn fumes, "Having [Wasserman] represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous efforts needed to prepare for 2028."

Article continues below advertisement

Mayor Urges Wasserman Exit

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
prince andrew jeffrey epstein kickbacks probe

EXCLUSIVE: Kinky Ex-Prince Andrew's Royal Kickbacks — Shamed Former Duke of York Probed for Making Cash From Relationship With Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of Barry Manilow

EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken Barry Manilow Sparks 'Melted Face' Trolling After Displaying 'Plastic Surgery Addiction Face'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
LA28's executive committee said Wasserman should continue to lead the 2028 Olympic Games despite the controversy.
Source: MEGA

LA28's executive committee said Wasserman should continue to lead the 2028 Olympic Games despite the controversy.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also believes Wasserman "should step down," adding the board's decision "was unfortunate."

Prominent members of the LA28 Olympic committee have opted not to speak out about the allegations facing Wasserman.

LA28's executive committee – which Wasserman handpicked – said in a statement: "We found Mr. Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented," adding, "Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games."

In a statement, Wasserman said: "I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.