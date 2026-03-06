EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Washed-Up Casey Wasserman's Shame Exposed as Epstein Pal Sells Talent Agency — But Refuses to Step Down From LA28 Olympics
March 6 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Washed-Up Casey Wasserman – the disgraced chairman of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28) – continues to come under fire as a result of his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The embattled exec is putting his talent and marketing firm up for sale after newly surfaced emails revealed sordid and graphic exchanges with Epstein associate Maxwell – leading numerous big-time clients to flee.
Wasserman told staffers at his namesake agency on Feb. 13 that he had "become a distraction" to the firm's work.
Olympic Hypocrisy Sparks Outrage
However, the LA28 committee continues to support the alleged creep.
"It's very telling that while musicians and athletes demand Casey Wasserman be removed from their institutions, LA28 and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) take no issue with Wasserman's connections to human traffickers Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein," Eric Sheehan, one of the lead organizers for the Olympics Los Angeles campaign, told RadarOnline.com.
"This is the Everest of hypocrisy and cowardice," a high-powered executive in Los Angeles said of Wasserman's refusal to step down and the LA28 board's continued endorsement.
"These Games are being promoted as the most pro-women Olympics in history, and yet the controversy surrounding the man at the center of it threatens to undermine everything they claim to stand for. It's a stain on the city."
Millions Paid to Wasserman Firms
Furthermore, an investigation by Sheehan shows that between 2016 and 2019, LA28 paid two Wasserman-owned companies – LCW LLC and 247 Group LLC – $3.6million for "travel expenses" and social media marketing. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com confirm Sheehan's group's findings.
California and local government officials continue to demand that Wasserman step down.
"Los Angeles cannot trust our financial future to someone connected with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell," declares L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia.
L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn fumes, "Having [Wasserman] represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous efforts needed to prepare for 2028."
Mayor Urges Wasserman Exit
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also believes Wasserman "should step down," adding the board's decision "was unfortunate."
Prominent members of the LA28 Olympic committee have opted not to speak out about the allegations facing Wasserman.
LA28's executive committee – which Wasserman handpicked – said in a statement: "We found Mr. Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented," adding, "Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games."
In a statement, Wasserman said: "I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light."