EXCLUSIVE: Kinky Ex-Prince Andrew's Royal Kickbacks — Shamed Former Duke of York Probed for Making Cash From Relationship With Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's suspected goal? To cozy up to the royal's big-bucks buddies turned potential investors and clients – while Andrew would receive a commission in return.

"He was rewarded handsomely," financier Steven Hoffenberg told RadarOnline.com in 2021, just one year before turning up dead after blowing the whistle on former business partner Epstein's flesh-peddling business.

The latest batch of the Department of Justice's Epstein files has sparked several wide-ranging investigations into the ex-Duke of York sharing U.K. trade secrets with Epstein and setting up a kickback scheme with him when Andrew was supposed to be promoting British business interests abroad.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich believes Andrew's charmed life may be coming to an end because of alleged treason – not his illicit sexual activities with girls.