Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kinky Ex-Prince Andrew's Royal Kickbacks — Shamed Former Duke of York Probed for Making Cash From Relationship With Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein

prince andrew jeffrey epstein kickbacks probe
Source: US DOJ/ MEGA

Prince Andrew faces probe over alleged kickbacks tied to Jeffrey Epstein ties.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is under investigation for secretly raking in large sums of cash from business deals he arranged with late sex fiend Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com was the first to reveal pedophile Epstein and his sex trafficking sidekick Ghislaine Maxwell latched on to Andrew while the former prince was a globe-trotting Special Representative for International Trade and Investment between 2001 to 2011.

Kickback Scheme Rocks Royal

Financier Steven Hoffenberg said Andrew was 'rewarded handsomely' over Jeffrey Epstein deals.
Source: US DOJ/ MEGA

Epstein's suspected goal? To cozy up to the royal's big-bucks buddies turned potential investors and clients – while Andrew would receive a commission in return.

"He was rewarded handsomely," financier Steven Hoffenberg told RadarOnline.com in 2021, just one year before turning up dead after blowing the whistle on former business partner Epstein's flesh-peddling business.

The latest batch of the Department of Justice's Epstein files has sparked several wide-ranging investigations into the ex-Duke of York sharing U.K. trade secrets with Epstein and setting up a kickback scheme with him when Andrew was supposed to be promoting British business interests abroad.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich believes Andrew's charmed life may be coming to an end because of alleged treason – not his illicit sexual activities with girls.

Greedy Prince Betrayed Britain

Hilary Fordwich claimed Andrew was 'betraying his country' by revealing state secrets.
Source: MEGA

"Andrew has done all these ghastly things, and the irony of it is it's finally being taken very seriously [by the U.K. government] because he's revealing state secrets," Fordwich told RadarOnline.com. "So basically, he was betraying his country, he was betraying the taxpayers, he was betraying his mother, he was betraying his family by being a greedy prince."

During his trade envoy days, Andrew was rubbing shoulders with Kazakhstan's dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev and his son-in-law, Timur Kulibayev, who bought the former duke's Sunninghill Park home for $20million – $4million over the asking price.

Further, dozens of emails between Epstein and Andrew's pal David Stern show an ongoing discussion between 2010 and 2018 where the trio discussed investment opportunities in Asia using a variety of business names such as Green Park, Serpentine Group, Asia Gateway, and Witan Holdings.

Secret Reports Shared With Epstein

The British government is probing Andrew as King Charles stripped him of titles and ordered him out of Royal Lodge.
Source: MEGA

Even though Andrew's past post has a duty of confidentiality, an October 2010 email shows he shared secret government reports about his then-upcoming trip to Singapore, Vietnam and China with Epstein – just minutes after receiving the information himself.

Andrew allegedly also gave Epstein secret reports about gold and uranium investment opportunities in Afghanistan.

Amid calls by the U.S. House Oversight Committee for his testimony, the British government is also now probing Andrew, who was ceremoniously stripped of his titles by his brother King Charles and ordered to move out of the crown-owned Royal Lodge.

Warned Liam Byrne, the chair of Parliament's Business and Trade Committee: "I can guarantee you that MPs [members of Parliament] are not in the market for letting anything slip through the cracks."

