EXCLUSIVE: Brigitte Bardot Branded 'The Ugly Side of Beauty' After Death — As Her Legacy is Marred by Prejudiced Politics and Poor Parenting

The blond bombshell, who passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 91, was just 22 when she shot to international fame in 1956's And God Created Woman.

It was directed by her then husband, Roger Vadim, but the two split soon after the movie's release because Bardot was having an affair with her costar Jean-Louis Trintignant... whom she later cheated on with musician Gilbert Becaud.

In 1959, she married her second husband, Jacques Charrier, the father of her only child, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, 66, but the relationship soured when she began hooking up with American actor Glenn Ford.

In 1973, after appearing in 45 movies, the then 39-year-old sex symbol famously gave up acting to devote her life to the welfare of animals. But at the same time her heart seemed to harden to the welfare of humans, in particular immigrants and Muslims – she was convicted six times for inciting racial hatred, a crime in France.