EXCLUSIVE: Brigitte Bardot Branded 'The Ugly Side of Beauty' After Death — As Her Legacy is Marred by Prejudiced Politics and Poor Parenting

Brigitte Bardot's legacy is scrutinized after her death over prejudiced politics and criticism of her parenting.

Feb. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

French screen icon Brigitte Bardot is remembered by fans for her beauty, allure and talent, but sadly her legacy has been tainted by a long litany of racist, sexist and homophobic remarks.

RadarOnline.com can reveal her bigoted views, as well as her adulterous affairs and her contemptuous comments about her only child led to her being dubbed Cinema's Ugliest Sex Goddess.

Sex Symbol’s Tumultuous Love Life

Roger Vadim directed Bardot in 'And God Created Woman' before their marriage ended amid her affair with Jean-Louis Trintignant.
The blond bombshell, who passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 91, was just 22 when she shot to international fame in 1956's And God Created Woman.

It was directed by her then husband, Roger Vadim, but the two split soon after the movie's release because Bardot was having an affair with her costar Jean-Louis Trintignant... whom she later cheated on with musician Gilbert Becaud.

In 1959, she married her second husband, Jacques Charrier, the father of her only child, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, 66, but the relationship soured when she began hooking up with American actor Glenn Ford.

In 1973, after appearing in 45 movies, the then 39-year-old sex symbol famously gave up acting to devote her life to the welfare of animals. But at the same time her heart seemed to harden to the welfare of humans, in particular immigrants and Muslims – she was convicted six times for inciting racial hatred, a crime in France.

Anti-LGBTQ Rants Shocked France

Critics cited Bernard d'Ormale, a former adviser to Jean-Marie Le Pen, as an influence on Bardot's far-right views.
She also had cruel words for the LGBTQ community, referring to them as "fairground freaks" and claiming they were responsible for the destruction of French culture.

The star also dismissed the #MeToo movement, saying that women who called out sexual harassment in the film industry were "hypocritical" because many played "the teases" with producers to land roles.

Some said her views were influenced by her fourth husband, Bernard d'Ormale, a one-time adviser to the disgraced far-right French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Cruel Words About Her Son

Years before marrying in 1992, Bardot drew criticism for harsh comments about her son, Nicolas-Jacques.
But years before they wed in 1992, Bardot had drawn harsh criticism for her despicable comments about her son, Nicolas-Jacques.

She described her 1959 pregnancy as an "ordeal" and "nine months of nightmare," even going so far as to compare the baby to a "tumor growing within me." In her 1996 autobiography, she even wrote that she would have "preferred to give birth to a little dog" than to him.

Nicolas-Jacques was mainly raised by his paternal grandparents after his mother gave up custody of him.

Estranged for long periods, they allegedly reconciled in Bardot's later years.

