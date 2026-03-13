EXCLUSIVE: The 'Slobby, Childish Way' Royal Exile Andrew Windsor is Spending His Days at Temporary Home — Where His Father Chose to Spend Final Years
March 13 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is spending his days in what insiders describe as a "slobby, childish way" while living in temporary seclusion at Wood Farm – the modest Sandringham retreat where his father Prince Philip spent his final years – as preparations continue for the royal exile's move into a far smaller new home.
Windsor, 66, the disgraced former Duke of York, is currently holed up at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk while renovations continue at Marsh Farm, the property expected to become his permanent residence.
Lifestyle Downgrade After Royal Lodge Exit
The move marks another dramatic downgrade in lifestyle for Windsor after he was forced to leave Royal Lodge, the 31-room Windsor mansion he had occupied for years.
The huge change in circumstances follows his arrest on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, an event that has further curtailed his already diminished public life and led to an even more restricted existence on the royal estate.
In recent weeks, contractors have been seen arriving at Marsh Farm as refurbishment work continues ahead of Windsor's expected move next month.
One van reportedly spotted at the property belonged to Linney Cooper, the flooring firm trusted by King Charles, 77, for work at Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Windsor Castle. The company has previously undertaken projects for Windsor, including carpeting work at Royal Lodge.
Another firm, Next Level Flooring Solutions, has also been photographed arriving at the rural property as renovations continue.
Smaller Home Highlights Fall From Royal Privilege
Despite the upgrades, those familiar with the estate say the property bears little resemblance to Windsor's former palatial, $40million residence.
One royal source said: "Marsh Farm is dramatically smaller than the sort of houses Andrew has lived in for decades and it simply does not offer the same level of luxury or grandeur.
"When you compare it to Royal Lodge, which was a sprawling residence with dozens of rooms and the sort of scale expected of a senior royal, the difference is striking."
The insider added the move reflects how far Windsor's circumstances have changed in recent years.
They said: "Royal Lodge was a huge estate property with space, staff, and prestige attached to it.
"Marsh Farm is much more modest and functional by comparison. Anyone who has seen both properties would immediately notice how stark the contrast is between the life he once led there and the much smaller world he is moving into now."
Reclusive Routine At Wood Farm Raises Concern
While the renovations continue, Windsor has been largely confined behind closed doors at Wood Farm, the quiet farmhouse on the Sandringham estate where Prince Philip spent much of his retirement before his death in 2021 aged 99.
According to aides familiar with the situation, Windsor's daily routine has now become increasingly limited and very "slobby."
One palace source said the ex-prince's lifestyle now reflects what they described as a withdrawn, lethargic, "huffy teenager-style" routine.
The insider added: "People who know what is going on say Andrew spends much of his time in a fairly slobby, childish way, just getting up and wandering around in his pyjamas without showering or changing, and just eating, and huffily playing video games and binge watching shows on Netflix on his sofa and computer."
The insider added his movements around the estate have been tightly restricted since his arrest.
They said: "From what people around the estate understand, Andrew is more or less confined to Wood Farm for the time being.
"His routine seems very restricted, and there are clear limits on how freely he can come and go or what activities he can pursue."
The insider added that the former duke is rarely seen outside a very narrow group of staff and close contacts.
They said: "He is largely out of public view and interacts with only a very small number of people. Those on the estate say sightings of him are extremely uncommon, and the sense is that his world has become quite contained compared with the life he used to lead."
Other well-placed royal sources have told RadarOnline.com Windsor is effectively under an "unofficial house arrest" imposed by King Charles, 77.
They said the deal is Windsor has agreed to stay out of sight in exchange for the monarch funding his easy retirement.
Windsor is currently free "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.