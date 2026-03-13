EXCLUSIVE: The 'Slobby, Childish Way' Royal Exile Andrew Windsor is Spending His Days at Temporary Home — Where His Father Chose to Spend Final Years

The move marks another dramatic downgrade in lifestyle for Windsor after he was forced to leave Royal Lodge, the 31-room Windsor mansion he had occupied for years.

The huge change in circumstances follows his arrest on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, an event that has further curtailed his already diminished public life and led to an even more restricted existence on the royal estate.

In recent weeks, contractors have been seen arriving at Marsh Farm as refurbishment work continues ahead of Windsor's expected move next month.

One van reportedly spotted at the property belonged to Linney Cooper, the flooring firm trusted by King Charles, 77, for work at Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Windsor Castle. The company has previously undertaken projects for Windsor, including carpeting work at Royal Lodge.

Another firm, Next Level Flooring Solutions, has also been photographed arriving at the rural property as renovations continue.