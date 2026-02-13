EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Stuffed! Shamed Manbaby Learns There's No Room for His 'Pathetic' Teddy Bear Collection at Humble New Home

"Royal Lodge allowed for a certain level of indulgence in terms of space and presentation. Marsh Farm is altogether different – more practical, more contained," the insider continued. "The decision was made on logistical grounds, but it underscores the contrast between Andrew's former circumstances and his current ones.

"Most of the bears have had to be sent away because there is simply nowhere appropriate to keep them in the new house."

Another insider added, “It is deeply awkward. The teddy bears have long been a subject of ridicule, and it's been said it's pathetic for a grown man in Andrew's position to have made them one of his obsessions. To now be in a position where this overgrown manbaby cannot even accommodate them in his new residence only adds to that narrative.

"It reinforces the sense that his circumstances have dramatically diminished."

The source added: "There is also symbolic weight to it. The fact that something Andrew was so attached to cannot follow him into this next chapter speaks volumes about how much his situation has changed. For some observers, it encapsulates just how far he has fallen from the privileges he once took for granted."