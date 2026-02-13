EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Stuffed! Shamed Manbaby Learns There's No Room for His 'Pathetic' Teddy Bear Collection at Humble New Home
Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor has been forced to leave behind his 73-strong teddy bear collection as he relocates to his ramshackle new home on the Sandringham estate – a move sources have told RadarOnline.com has deepened the sense of humiliation shrouding the shamed former duke.
Windsor, 65, stripped of his royal titles in November amid the continuing fallout from his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, is preparing to move from Royal Lodge in Windsor to Marsh Farm on the privately owned Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Andrew Windsor Forced to Leave Most Teddy Bears in Storage
The estate belongs to King Charles, 77, who inherited the 20,000-acre property from Queen Elizabeth II. For the past week, Windsor has been staying at Wood Farm – once the retirement home of Prince Philip from 2017 until March 2020 – while Marsh Farm undergoes renovations.
Sources said he has only been able to take two of his prized teddy bears to his temporary accommodation, with the rest left in a storage unit. And insiders said he'll have to leave them there when he settles in Marsh Farm.
A palace source said, "The reality is that Marsh Farm cannot accommodate the scale of what he had at Royal Lodge. It is a much more modest property, without the surplus bedrooms and display space he was used to. As a result, the majority of the collection has been carefully packed up and removed to storage.
"There just isn’t the physical capacity to house them there."
Andrew Windsor Branded 'Overgrown Manbaby'
"Royal Lodge allowed for a certain level of indulgence in terms of space and presentation. Marsh Farm is altogether different – more practical, more contained," the insider continued. "The decision was made on logistical grounds, but it underscores the contrast between Andrew's former circumstances and his current ones.
"Most of the bears have had to be sent away because there is simply nowhere appropriate to keep them in the new house."
Another insider added, “It is deeply awkward. The teddy bears have long been a subject of ridicule, and it's been said it's pathetic for a grown man in Andrew's position to have made them one of his obsessions. To now be in a position where this overgrown manbaby cannot even accommodate them in his new residence only adds to that narrative.
"It reinforces the sense that his circumstances have dramatically diminished."
The source added: "There is also symbolic weight to it. The fact that something Andrew was so attached to cannot follow him into this next chapter speaks volumes about how much his situation has changed. For some observers, it encapsulates just how far he has fallen from the privileges he once took for granted."
The former duke’s attachment to the toys has long been the subject of fascination and ridicule. Sources have told us he used to throw tantrums at the Royal Lodge when staff didn't arrange his bears exactly as he specified in an instruction manual for how they should sit.
They also claimed he has spent years talking to the toys as if they were people. The collection was dramatized in Netflix’s Scoop, which recreated his 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.
In one scene, dozens of teddy bears are piled across a bed at Buckingham Palace – an image that cemented public curiosity about the assortment.
Windsor's relocation comes against the backdrop of renewed scrutiny over his links to Epstein. Disturbing images released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Epstein Files show him crouching over a blonde woman as she lay splayed beneath him on the floor.
Time to Investigate Andrew Windsor?
Dame Vera Baird, the former Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, told BBC Radio 4 police should "start properly investigating" Andrew's connections to Epstein.
She said: "(The Epstein Files information) reinforces the position I held when I was victims' commissioner – that it is time to investigate this and that we look quite odd if we don't."
Thames Valley Police has confirmed it has discussed allegations concerning Windsor with the Crown Prosecution Service after allegations emerged he had confidential reports from his time as Britain's trade envoy with Epstein, said by many to have been an international spy operating an elaborate honey trap scheme using his harem of trafficked teens.
The former duke has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.