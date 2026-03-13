Meghan Markle to Get $1Million For Aussie Wellness Retreat on Top of 'All Expenses Trip' in Latest Money Grab for 'Diva Duchess'

"Meghan is going to make a lot of money on her trip Down Under," royal insider Rob Shuter claimed in a March 13 post on Threads.

Sources told Shuter, "The fitness, wellness retreat she's going to be headlining at is not only charging thousands of dollars to get a photograph with Meghan and to see Meghan, but they've also guaranteed Meghan a million dollars."

The longtime Hollywood insider noted "This trip is about paying the bills and making money," and how the retreat is "charging to take photographs" with Markle.

VIP tickets for the "Her Best Life" retreat at a Sydney hotel are going for $3,199, and will include "seating at a table in the front two rows for the gala dinner with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," a "Group table photo with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," and "an exclusive VIP goodie bag."

The event highlights made sure to use Markle's royal title at every turn, despite her having dramatically ditched the monarchy six years ago.

Queen Elizabeth II specifically made Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, promise not to profit commercially from their titles when negotiating their exits in 2020.