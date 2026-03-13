Meghan Markle to Get $1Million For Aussie Wellness Retreat on Top of 'All Expenses Trip' in Latest Money Grab for 'Diva Duchess'
March 13 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Despite failing at becoming a lifestyle influencer and Netflix star, Meghan Markle is still set to rake in a cool $1million for a brief appearance at an upcoming Australian "wellness retreat," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle isn't being billed as a former TV star, business "founder," podcaster, or philanthropist, and is getting the big bucks payday as "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," for 300 ticket holders who want to have the ex-royal grace them with her presence at the "Girl's Weekend" retreat in Sydney in mid-April.
Meghan Markle Is Cashing in Big on Her Royal Title
"Meghan is going to make a lot of money on her trip Down Under," royal insider Rob Shuter claimed in a March 13 post on Threads.
Sources told Shuter, "The fitness, wellness retreat she's going to be headlining at is not only charging thousands of dollars to get a photograph with Meghan and to see Meghan, but they've also guaranteed Meghan a million dollars."
The longtime Hollywood insider noted "This trip is about paying the bills and making money," and how the retreat is "charging to take photographs" with Markle.
VIP tickets for the "Her Best Life" retreat at a Sydney hotel are going for $3,199, and will include "seating at a table in the front two rows for the gala dinner with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," a "Group table photo with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," and "an exclusive VIP goodie bag."
The event highlights made sure to use Markle's royal title at every turn, despite her having dramatically ditched the monarchy six years ago.
Queen Elizabeth II specifically made Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, promise not to profit commercially from their titles when negotiating their exits in 2020.
Meghan Markle Now In the Legion of 'Celebrities' Who Get 'Paid for Appearances'
Shuter pointed out getting paid to appear at events is common among "celebrities," which is what Markle always seemed to aspire to become after quitting the royal family with Harry to seek "financial independence."
"Meghan isn't doing that out of the goodness of her heart. She's not going to give all her money to this private organization. She's been paid a fee for this," he noted.
Shuter continued, "This is not that unusual for celebrities. If you want to hire a celebrity to turn up at your event, you have to pay them," and Markle is being very well compensated.
'All-Expenses Paid Trip' to Australia
Markle isn't just getting a cool $1million appearance fee, as Shuter revealed, it's on top of "an all-expenses-paid trip. Every penny is paid to Australia."
The "Diva Duchess" will receive "first class travel and security," and stay at "the best hotels" while Down Under.
That means she won't likely be unpacking her many suitcases at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, where the 300 paying retreat-goers are being paired up in rooms that share twin beds.
Meghan Markle Trading in on her 'Fake Royal' Status Like Sarah Ferguson
While Markle is looking ahead to a luxury all-expenses-paid getaway to Australia with a $1million payday to smile with a few fans, she's received plenty of blowback for seemingly using her royal title to make a living and cashing in on her ties to the monarchy.
A royal insider said critics are already drawing direct comparisons between Markle and disgraced ex-Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson's "money-grubbing" ploys.
"Within royal circles, some people are saying Meghan is starting to look like the new Sarah Ferguson. Sarah is renowned for going to extreme and questionable lengths for a quick and easy buck, and they see this in a similar vein," the source sneered.
"They are nicknaming Meghan 'Sarah 2.0' and saying she is trading on her 'fake-royal' status for an easy payday. It's all a bit sad, really."