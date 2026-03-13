Nancy Grace Reveals the 'One Reason' She Believes Nancy Guthrie's Family Had Nothing to Do With Her Abduction — As Search for Savannah's Missing Mom Ramps Up
March 13 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Nancy Grace stood firm on her belief that Nancy Guthrie's family had nothing to do with her shocking disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, March 13, Grace detailed why she's convinced of their innocence during Variety's True Crime Summit at the SXSW festival in Texas.
Savannah Guthrie Is 'Not a Fake TV Person'
"For one reason, and one reason only, I do not believe the Guthrie family is responsible, because although it was many years ago that I first met Savannah Guthrie," she confidently told the crowd. "She is, I’d like to assure you, not a fake TV person."
Nancy's youngest daughter, Savannah, is a co-anchor on the Today show and has been a morning television staple for years. Despite her time on the small screen, Grace claimed the persona she shows viewers is exactly who she is in real life.
"She is real, just like she is on TV. She’s super-smart. She’s a trained lawyer," the famed legal analyst continued. "I find it not just difficult but impossible to believe that Savannah Guthrie would drape her arm around [a family member] if she suspected he was involved."
While she admitted true crime and legal experts would always advise to "look at the family first," Grace just couldn't believe the Guthries had any involvement in Nancy's kidnapping.
Inside Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 after spending the evening with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Later that night, Cioni drove her to her Catalina Foothills home and dropped her off just before 10 p.m.
Concerns were sparked the next day when Nancy didn't show up to a friend's home to watch a livestreamed church service as they'd reportedly been doing for years. Family was contacted, and upon investigation, it was discovered that her keys and wallet were left inside of her house, but the ailing elderly woman was nowhere to be seen.
Days after Nancy went missing, authorities released camera footage of a masked man wearing thick black gloves and a stuffed backpack captured by her Nest camera, further solidifying theories that she had been kidnapped.
Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie Theories Ramp Up
Theories that Cioni and his wife had been involved in Nancy's disappearance quickly gained traction as they were the last ones who saw her.
Ashleigh Banfield even reported that a law enforcement source told her Cioni was a major person of interest in the case. Megyn Kelly also admitted it was possible Cioni or someone he knew had been in on the abduction.
"It would be completely inappropriate for me to spend no time on the brother-in-law," Kelly said back in February. "Obviously, an abductor came into the house later that night, but he was the person who had Nancy at his house earlier in the evening and says he dropped her back off at her house at 9:48 p.m. the night she disappeared. Obviously, we have to look at the brother-in-law."
Arizona Sheriff Clears the Guthrie Family as Suspects
However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos smacked down the rumors. Last month, he claimed all the family had been cleared as suspects and had been "100% cooperative" with authorities throughout the case.
"We talked to them, we took their phones, we took their computers. I mean, we did everything," he told 13 News. "We processed their vehicles, we processed their homes ... They’re victims."