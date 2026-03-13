Nancy Grace Reveals the 'One Reason' She Believes Nancy Guthrie's Family Had Nothing to Do With Her Abduction — As Search for Savannah's Missing Mom Ramps Up

"For one reason, and one reason only, I do not believe the Guthrie family is responsible, because although it was many years ago that I first met Savannah Guthrie," she confidently told the crowd. "She is, I’d like to assure you, not a fake TV person."

Nancy's youngest daughter, Savannah, is a co-anchor on the Today show and has been a morning television staple for years. Despite her time on the small screen, Grace claimed the persona she shows viewers is exactly who she is in real life.

"She is real, just like she is on TV. She’s super-smart. She’s a trained lawyer," the famed legal analyst continued. "I find it not just difficult but impossible to believe that Savannah Guthrie would drape her arm around [a family member] if she suspected he was involved."

While she admitted true crime and legal experts would always advise to "look at the family first," Grace just couldn't believe the Guthries had any involvement in Nancy's kidnapping.