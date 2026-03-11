Megyn Kelly Resurfaces Chilling 'Today' Show Footage of Nancy Guthrie in Her Bedroom — 13 Years Before Savannah's Missing Mom Was Abducted

The last time Nancy was seen by her family was on January 31. That night, she had dinner with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, and she was dropped off at her home in Catalina Foothills just before 10 p.m.

The next day, she surprisingly didn't show up to watch a livestreamed church service with her friend. Concerns were amplified further when family also couldn't reach her.

Upon search of her home, Nancy was nowhere to be found, but her wallet, keys and cell phone were all still inside the house. There was also blood discovered on her door, porch and driveway.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos later told Us Weekly that he believed she had been abducted some time after she fell asleep.

"This is an 84-year-old lady who is safe in her own home asleep, and she is taken," Nanos said at the time. "And that should never happen."