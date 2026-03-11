Megyn Kelly Resurfaces Chilling 'Today' Show Footage of Nancy Guthrie in Her Bedroom — 13 Years Before Savannah's Missing Mom Was Abducted
March 11 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
13 years before her mysterious disappearance, Nancy Guthrie revealed intimate details of her Arizona home on an episode of the Today show.
Megyn Kelly resurfaced the sobering video on the Wednesday, March 11, installment of her SiriusXM show as she delved into the 84-year-old's ongoing missing person case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nancy Guthrie Showed Her Bedroom on 'Today'
A first glance, the sweet clip is nothing more than Nancy appearing on her daughter Savannah Guthrie's morning show to teach the audience how to perfect hospital corners while making the bed – but it also gave thousands of viewers a peek inside of her bedroom.
"Ok, so what's interesting about that clip is you can see where she slept every night, and you can see exactly what this abductor must have walked into," Kelly said.
While it's possible Nancy, 84, had moved around furniture and freshened up the decor over the past decade, Kelly questioned the likelihood that an elderly woman would "dramatically overhaul" their sleeping space in their 70s.
Nancy would have been around 70 or 71 years old at the time the episode aired. She turned 84 only a few days before she was reported missing.
"The point is, you can see right into her bedroom, generally the way it was and the way it was set up," she added. "And she lives in the same house."
Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing for More Than 1 Month
The last time Nancy was seen by her family was on January 31. That night, she had dinner with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, and she was dropped off at her home in Catalina Foothills just before 10 p.m.
The next day, she surprisingly didn't show up to watch a livestreamed church service with her friend. Concerns were amplified further when family also couldn't reach her.
Upon search of her home, Nancy was nowhere to be found, but her wallet, keys and cell phone were all still inside the house. There was also blood discovered on her door, porch and driveway.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos later told Us Weekly that he believed she had been abducted some time after she fell asleep.
"This is an 84-year-old lady who is safe in her own home asleep, and she is taken," Nanos said at the time. "And that should never happen."
Nancy Guthrie May Have Been Carried Out by Kidnapper
According to a former FBI agent, the spacing of the blood spatter indicated that Nancy was likely injured and hauled out of the house in their arms.
"So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," retired special agent Maureen O'Connell said in a recent interview. "There don’t appear to be any voids.”
"In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out," she added.
While authorities released video of a person wearing a mask and thick black gloves that was captured by Nancy's doorbell camera, the suspect has not been identified.