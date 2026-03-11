EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Request to Dismiss Accusations He 'Forced a Male Music Producer to Perform Sex Acts on Him' Denied — as Disgraced Mogul Faces Another Explosive Trial

Hay came forward late last year and revealed he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after his historic rape and prostitution trial came to a close.

In an exclusive interview with Radar, Hay claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents with Combs, including allegedly being forced to perform "oral s--" on the musician.

"I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels," Hay said. "As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it."

As Radar previously reported, Hay first met Combs sometime around 1998 while working on a project together. Years later, Hay would be invited to meet with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker again for a possible collaboration, but that's where he claims things turned ugly.