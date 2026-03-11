EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Request to Dismiss Accusations He 'Forced a Male Music Producer to Perform Sex Acts on Him' Denied — as Disgraced Mogul Faces Another Explosive Trial
March 11 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs could soon be back in court, RadarOnline.com can report, after the rapper's desperate attempt to dismiss another sexual assault lawsuit has been denied "in its entirety."
That clears the way for a trial from music producer Jonathan Hay, who has accused Combs of sexually violating him on multiple occasions.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied
In documents obtained by Radar, Combs had filed a request for Demurrer – with Motion to Strike the lawsuit, on the grounds that Hay "failed to state facts sufficient to constitute causes of action, and uncertainty."
However, in a detailed decision, Judge Michael E. Whitaker struck down each request, ruling, "The Court overrules the Combs Defendants’ demurrer in its entirety. Further, the Court denies the Combs Defendants’ motion to strike in its entirety."
Series of 'Disturbing Incidents'
Hay came forward late last year and revealed he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after his historic rape and prostitution trial came to a close.
In an exclusive interview with Radar, Hay claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents with Combs, including allegedly being forced to perform "oral s--" on the musician.
"I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels," Hay said. "As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it."
As Radar previously reported, Hay first met Combs sometime around 1998 while working on a project together. Years later, Hay would be invited to meet with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker again for a possible collaboration, but that's where he claims things turned ugly.
Allegation of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attack
According to his lawsuit, "Combs turned to Plaintiff and asked if he was looking at Defendant Combs' genitals. Caught off guard, Plaintiff denied it and laughed, trying to dismiss the bizarre comment.
"Defendant Combs kept dancing and repeated the accusation, claiming Plaintiff wanted to see his genitals. Then, Defendant Combs stepped closer, pulled down his pants, and exposed his [expletive], telling Plaintiff to look at it since he was 'trying to look.'"
Combs allegedly moved closer, telling the other man to "touch" his [expletive]. When he tried to turn away, Combs reportedly turned physical.
"Plaintiff again tried to play it off with nervous laughter, spinning his chair away from Defendant Combs in an attempt to create distance," the lawsuit reads. "But Defendant Combs continued, pushing himself toward Plaintiff’s face and telling him to 'suck it.'"
The alleged attack was only stopped when a loud buzz interrupted the moment, causing Combs to leave.
Early Release
Hay also alleges he was in the room when the now-jailed music mogul allegedly masturbated into the late Biggie Smalls' shirt, which then splashed him with s----.
According to the legal docs, Combs allegedly grabbed a shirt belonging to the late rapper and orgasmed into the clothing item. He then threw it at Hay, before saying, "RIP Biggie."
Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
He recently earned an early release after being accepted into a drug-abuse rehabilitation program, and is due to be freed on April 25, 2028.