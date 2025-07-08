Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Most Disturbing Lawsuit Blow Yet — Accusing Jailed Rap Mogul of Performing Seedy Sex Act

Nearly one week after the historic trial came to an end, the disgraced music mogul has been sued yet again by an unknown man using the pseudonym John Doe.

According to the lawsuit, John Doe has claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents with Diddy.

Joe Doe claimed in September 2020 he was pressured to take ketamine while in a listening session with the disgraced music mogul for a Biggie Smalls project in Los Angeles.

He claimed Diddy provided drugs in a warehouse where a few items belonging to the late Biggie Smalls were being stored – before he ended up alone with the disgraced star, who was allegedly watching porn.

According to the legal docs, Diddy allegedly grabbed a shirt belonging to the late Biggie and began masturbating and orgasming into the clothing item and throwing it at him before saying, "RIP Biggie."