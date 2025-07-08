Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Most Disturbing Lawsuit Blow Yet — Accusing Jailed Rap Mogul of Performing Seedy Sex Act
Even more toe-curling allegations about Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been revealed in a newly filed lawsuit.
RadarOnline.com can report the jailed music mogul has been accused of performing a sex act into the late Biggie Smalls' shirt and getting semen all over another man.
The Latest Claims
Nearly one week after the historic trial came to an end, the disgraced music mogul has been sued yet again by an unknown man using the pseudonym John Doe.
According to the lawsuit, John Doe has claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents with Diddy.
Joe Doe claimed in September 2020 he was pressured to take ketamine while in a listening session with the disgraced music mogul for a Biggie Smalls project in Los Angeles.
He claimed Diddy provided drugs in a warehouse where a few items belonging to the late Biggie Smalls were being stored – before he ended up alone with the disgraced star, who was allegedly watching porn.
According to the legal docs, Diddy allegedly grabbed a shirt belonging to the late Biggie and began masturbating and orgasming into the clothing item and throwing it at him before saying, "RIP Biggie."
He also claimed back in 2005, Diddy allegedly put his penis in John Doe's face and told him to "suck it."
John Doe is now suing the disgraced Bad Boys Records founder for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more.
More Damage After The Trial
In yet another lawsuit following Diddy's trial, a former escort named Clayton Howard has sued Cassie Ventura and Diddy for allegedly drugging, manipulating, and traumatizing him during their arrangement that lasted for nearly a decade.
In his newly filed lawsuit, Howard claimed both Combs and Ventura manipulated him into engaging in sexual acts under deceptive pretenses, employing drugs to lower his inhibitions and ultimately further their own desires.
According to Howard, he met the then-couple back in 2009 and was paid for intimate encounters, alleging he served as "entertainment to satisfy their sexual fetishes and personal ambitions."
Howard claimed in the interview that Ventura was not the victim she portrayed herself as during the court proceedings.
He stated: "Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."
Diddy's Victory
On Wednesday, July 2, Combs was found not guilty on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.
Jurors delivered their verdict after three days and more than 13 hours of deliberations – following the nearly two month long trial.
While Diddy was found not guilty on the more serious charges, he still faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for his treatment of ex-girlfriends – Cassie Ventura and a woman who used a pseudonym.
After the verdict was announced in the court room, he turned to his family and allegedly mouthed: "I'm going home."
Diddy was denied bail shortly after and will now remain in custody until his sentencing in October.