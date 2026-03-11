EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Handler Sparks Huge Fears After Revealing She Met New Lover at Blackjack Table in Vegas — After Borrowing $1,000 From Him

Chelsea Handler is in a new relationship with a mystery man she borrowed $1,000 from at a blackjack table – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the romance has sparked major worries in her inner circle. The US comedian and television host, 51, described the incident in a new interview, revealing how the chance encounter has since turned into a globe-trotting romance, but refused to identify her new boyfriend.

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler revealed she started dating a mystery man after a blackjack table encounter.

While discussing her return to her comedy residency at The Chelsea theatre at The Cosmopolitan in Sin City, Handler said the relationship began after she asked a man wearing a cowboy hat to lend her money during a night of gambling at the casino. Handler added: "I picked up a gambling habit. Every month, when I perform, I always have a group of friends that come out, randos from all over the world. I am basically forcing them to gamble with me."

Comedian Asked Stranger For $1,000 At Blackjack Table

Source: MEGA Handler asked the stranger for a $1,000 loan during the game.

She went on to explain blackjack is her preferred casino game and said the incident happened during a previous stay while she was trying to recover losses at the table. Handler said: "I had to ask this guy sitting at a blackjack table who was wearing a cowboy hat, he had a lot of chips, like, thousands of dollars." "I was like, 'Hey, buddy, can I borrow $1,000? I'm gonna start winning right away.' "And he was like, 'Yeah, absolutely!' So he gave me $1,000." Handler insisted she repaid the money the same evening after winning. She said: "I paid him back another thousand just for interest, which I ended up taking back at the end of the night because it said, 'I don't think he deserved that.'"

'Cowboy'

Source: MEGA She jokingly refers to the mystery boyfriend as 'Cowboy.'

Handler declined to reveal the man's identity but said she refers to him as her "Cowboy." She also said the pair later reconnected after the man sent her a message the following day. Handler added a friend had shared her number with him after noticing the pair's interaction at the casino table. She said: "I'm like, 'Who is texting me? And my friend says, 'Oh, that's the cowboy from the blackjack table. I gave him your number because you guys were so cute together.'" Handler said the relationship quickly developed when she invited him to join her on a trip. She continued: "I sent him a link to this trip I went on in Antarctica, and then he bought a ticket and met me there." Chelsea said about the relationship: "I'm still going strong with this guy. It's hot, and a woman like me needs a big move like that."

Friends Reportedly Concerned About Vegas Lifestyle

Source: MEGA Handler is continuing her Las Vegas comedy residency and U.S. tour.