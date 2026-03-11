EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bon Jovi Mocked Over Movie Announcement — 'Not Another Celebrity Music Biopic!'
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jon Bon Jovi is facing an unexpected wave of online ridicule as a Hollywood biopic about his band is green-lit, with critics groaning audiences don't need "another f------ celebrity music biopic."
Bon Jovi, 64, the singer and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi, is set to be portrayed on the big screen after Universal won a bidding war to develop a feature film about the group behind hits including Livin' on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name, and It's My Life.
Bon Jovi Movie Deal Officially Signed
The studio has secured rights to the band's story and commissioned screenwriter Cody Brotter to write the script. His movie will examine the rise of the New Jersey group, formed in 1983, though producers have not confirmed whether the film will focus on a single defining chapter or span the band's decades-long career.
Some industry watchers reacted with open fatigue at the announcement, pointing to a crowded field of music biographical dramas.
One Hollywood development executive told us, "Studios keep returning to the same formula because a few big titles made huge money. But when people hear there's another rock legend movie coming, the first reaction now is basically: 'Not another f------ celebrity music biopic.'"
Hollywood Shows Signs Of Music Biopic Fatigue
A marketing analyst added Bon Jovi's catalogue remains widely known but warned the genre has become saturated.
"The songs are iconic, but audiences have been inundated with these projects, so the challenge is convincing people this one offers something genuinely new," they noted.
Screenwriter Brotter previously wrote the forthcoming cryptocurrency thriller Killing Satoshi. Producers Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra are attached through their production company Religion of Sports, while studio executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee development.
No director has yet been named, and casting decisions for the musicians who made up Bon Jovi have not been announced. The band's line-up across the years has included keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarists Phil X and John Shanks, percussionist Everett Bradley, and bassist Hugh McDonald.
Chasing the Success of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
The planned film arrives during a sustained boom in music-focused biographical storytelling at the global box office.
Major hits in the genre have included Bohemian Rhapsody, which dramatized the rise of Freddie Mercury and Queen, Elvis, centered on Elvis Presley, and Bob Marley: One Love. Studios have increasingly turned to famous catalogues and recognizable performers in hopes of replicating those successes.
One distribution consultant said the Bon Jovi project fits the same strategy but carries risks if audiences feel the template has grown predictable.
"If you strip it down, every studio is chasing the same lightning strike that made Bohemian Rhapsody such a phenomenon," they noted.
Rock Legends Head to Big Screen
The film could follow the model of focused narratives such as the Bruce Springsteen drama Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which centers on a specific moment in the singer's career, rather than a cradle-to-stadium retelling. Others believe Universal may attempt a broader approach similar to the Elton John biographical musical Rocketman.
For now, details about the timeline, storyline and portrayal of Jon Bon Jovi himself remain closely guarded as development continues. Casting discussions are expected to begin once the screenplay is completed and approved by the studio and the band.
Bon Jovi rose to fame in the 1980s as frontman of his rock outfit, and the group has sold millions of records worldwide.
They earned a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and remain one of the world's most enduring popular arena acts.