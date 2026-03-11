EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bon Jovi Mocked Over Movie Announcement — 'Not Another Celebrity Music Biopic!'

Bon Jovi, 64, the singer and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi, is set to be portrayed on the big screen after Universal won a bidding war to develop a feature film about the group behind hits including Livin' on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name, and It's My Life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jon Bon Jovi is facing an unexpected wave of online ridicule as a Hollywood biopic about his band is green-lit, with critics groaning audiences don't need "another f------ celebrity music biopic."

The studio has secured rights to the band's story and commissioned screenwriter Cody Brotter to write the script. His movie will examine the rise of the New Jersey group, formed in 1983, though producers have not confirmed whether the film will focus on a single defining chapter or span the band's decades-long career.

Some industry watchers reacted with open fatigue at the announcement, pointing to a crowded field of music biographical dramas.

One Hollywood development executive told us, "Studios keep returning to the same formula because a few big titles made huge money. But when people hear there's another rock legend movie coming, the first reaction now is basically: 'Not another f------ celebrity music biopic.'"