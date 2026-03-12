Megyn Kelly Accuses 'Today' of Encouraging Hosts to 'Overshare' — As Chilling Videos of Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom on Show Resurface
March 12 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly torched the Today show for pushing its hosts to “overshare” about their private lives, pointing to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom as the latest example, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The outspoken former host shared a shockingly intimate segment featuring Nancy Guthrie, where Savannah’s mom appeared live from the very bedroom she would seemingly later be abducted from on February 1, openly showing viewers the full layout of the room that was an eerie glimpse inside the future crime scene.
Megyn Kelly Said She Was 'Leaned on' to 'Overshare' While With 'TODAY'
"This is the thing, you guys. I mentioned this to you, but having been at the Today show for a short time, they do really lean on you to overshare," Kelly told viewers on her March 11 SiriusXM show about her 2017-2018 stint on the NBC morning show.
"They leaned on me to overshare. It’s not born out of nefarious intent. They want the audience to feel like they know you. And I get that, but you have to be really careful," she explained.
Kelly pointed out, "All of the Today show hosts show their children and their faces on TV. Certainly Savannah does, Hoda [Kotb] does," before calling it "very dangerous."
'I Showed My Mom Too'
"The mom is a different story. I mean, I showed my mom too," Kelly revealed about her stint on Today. "Because prior to this, nobody ever thought their mom could be potentially endangered."
Nancy has been missing without a trace for almost six weeks, despite the exhaustive investigative efforts of the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Authorities declared her bedroom a "crime scene" early on after she went missing.
There is still no suspect or motive in Nancy's disappearance.
"We've been talking about how she was taken out of her bed and out of her bedroom in the middle of the night. And now we see exactly what that would have looked like. And there's something very eerie about it," Kelly said of the segment.
Nancy Guthrie's Bedroom in 2013 Live 'Today' Segment
Kelly aired the 2013 segment where Savannah and her co-hosts discussed bed-making skills, with Nancy appearing remotely from the bedroom of her Tucson, Ariz., home.
"What's interesting about that clip is you can see where she slept every night, and you can see exactly what this abductor must have walked into," the former Fox News host pointed out.
"You can see right into her bedroom. And generally, the way it was and the way it was set up, and she lives in the same house, Kelly continued.
Hoaxsters Would Be Able to Describe Nancy Guthrie's Bedroom
The mother-of-three then speculated that the intimate glimpse into Nancy's private space could have given the cruel hoaxsters key details about the room, including the layout, colors of her bedspread, drapes, carpeting and more.
"To actually go into the bedroom and show off as the most intimate area of her mom's life may have given somebody some sort of way of manipulating either the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department by being able to say you knew what it looked like," she explained of the ransom notes sent to TMZ and several local Tucson new stations.
Kelly also pointed out that it could potentially give a "a road map for what you would encounter once you got into that bedroom if you were a bad guy willing to do some homework."