Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sarah Ferguson

Shameless Sarah Ferguson Eyes Work as After-Dinner Speaker: Ex-Royal Offers Herself Up for $200,000 in Desperate Bid for Cash Amid Andrew's Arrest Woes

picture of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is looking to boost her bank balance by taking on lucrative speaking engagements.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sarah Ferguson is eyeing work as an after-dinner speaker – and she's asking for a sizable chunk of change to do the job, according to new claims.

The former Duchess of York, 66, believes she can make $200,000 per appearance given the current spotlight on the royals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Duchess Wants $200K, Expenses and First Class Flights

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson reportedly had a speaking engagement lined up prior to Andrew's arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson and her agent have been in discussions about appearing at a speaking engagement later this year, where she planned to charge for expenses and two first class flights, claims the Daily Mail.

However, after Andrew Windsor's arrest on Thursday, Ferguson’s future has become even more uncertain, and her whereabouts are still unknown.

Some friends claim she is in the UK, some say she is in Portugal – where her daughter Eugenie has a home – and others still claim she's in the U.A.E.

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson 'Feels Everyone Is Out To Get Her'

picture of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The former Duchess of York is in a 'bad way' after her ex-husband's arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson has not been seen since the last of the Epstein files were released, including exchanges between her and Epstein that were dated after June 2008, when he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a child.

But according to a pal, Ferguson isn't doing well after her ex-husband Andrew Windsor's arrest and "feels everyone is out to get her."

A royal source told the Daily Mail: "I've been talking to some of her friends. She sounds in a bad way. She's been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her. But at the same time she is adamant that she wants to get out there and start earning money again. I can't see how she's going to do it. Her brand is toxic."

"Her best hope of a money-spinner is a tell-all book about how her family's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has destroyed everything and left the monarchy in crisis — but she's ruled that out apparently," added the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Future May Be in the Gulf, Rather Than the UK

picture of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ferguson may make more money living in the U.A.E, according to a source.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Assassination Fears Erupt After Arrest — 'They Want Him in Jail So They Can Murder Him… Just Like They Did to Jeffrey Epstein'

ghislaine maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Body Double Allegations Explode After New Prison Footage is Released — 'She Isn't the One Sitting in That Cell'

Article continues below advertisement

"Besides she might end up having to tell that story to the police and a judge and jury or to some other form of inquiry," the source explained.

The royal source also noted Fergie may need to make a major move some time in the future.

"I think she'd like to stay in the Windsor area to make it relatively easy for Beatrice and Eugenie to visit with her grandchildren," they revealed. "But I can see the arguments for basing herself in the Gulf if she really thinks she can still make money."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
jeffrey epstein
Source: doj

Epstein bankrolled Ferguson for 15 years, according to the latest DOJ drop of the Epstein files.

The latest cache of Epstein Files has revealed that the late s-- offender had secretly bankrolled Ferguson for 15 years. It was also previously uncovered that she remained in close contact with the pedophile after he was released from prison.

This new information on Ferguson's supposed career plans come shortly after disgraced former prince's arrest. As Radar previously reported, he was released under investigation and was pictured cowering in the back of a car as he left Aylsham police station shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

It is understood his arrest was in relation to allegations he passed sensitive information to Epstein while acting as a trade envoy for the British government.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.