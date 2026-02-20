Shameless Sarah Ferguson Eyes Work as After-Dinner Speaker: Ex-Royal Offers Herself Up for $200,000 in Desperate Bid for Cash Amid Andrew's Arrest Woes

Ferguson has not been seen since the last of the Epstein files were released, including exchanges between her and Epstein that were dated after June 2008, when he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a child.

But according to a pal, Ferguson isn't doing well after her ex-husband Andrew Windsor's arrest and "feels everyone is out to get her."

A royal source told the Daily Mail: "I've been talking to some of her friends. She sounds in a bad way. She's been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her. But at the same time she is adamant that she wants to get out there and start earning money again. I can't see how she's going to do it. Her brand is toxic."

"Her best hope of a money-spinner is a tell-all book about how her family's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has destroyed everything and left the monarchy in crisis — but she's ruled that out apparently," added the source.