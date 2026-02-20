Shameless Sarah Ferguson Eyes Work as After-Dinner Speaker: Ex-Royal Offers Herself Up for $200,000 in Desperate Bid for Cash Amid Andrew's Arrest Woes
Feb. 20 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is eyeing work as an after-dinner speaker – and she's asking for a sizable chunk of change to do the job, according to new claims.
The former Duchess of York, 66, believes she can make $200,000 per appearance given the current spotlight on the royals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ex-Duchess Wants $200K, Expenses and First Class Flights
Ferguson and her agent have been in discussions about appearing at a speaking engagement later this year, where she planned to charge for expenses and two first class flights, claims the Daily Mail.
However, after Andrew Windsor's arrest on Thursday, Ferguson’s future has become even more uncertain, and her whereabouts are still unknown.
Some friends claim she is in the UK, some say she is in Portugal – where her daughter Eugenie has a home – and others still claim she's in the U.A.E.
Ferguson 'Feels Everyone Is Out To Get Her'
Ferguson has not been seen since the last of the Epstein files were released, including exchanges between her and Epstein that were dated after June 2008, when he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a child.
But according to a pal, Ferguson isn't doing well after her ex-husband Andrew Windsor's arrest and "feels everyone is out to get her."
A royal source told the Daily Mail: "I've been talking to some of her friends. She sounds in a bad way. She's been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her. But at the same time she is adamant that she wants to get out there and start earning money again. I can't see how she's going to do it. Her brand is toxic."
"Her best hope of a money-spinner is a tell-all book about how her family's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has destroyed everything and left the monarchy in crisis — but she's ruled that out apparently," added the source.
Her Future May Be in the Gulf, Rather Than the UK
"Besides she might end up having to tell that story to the police and a judge and jury or to some other form of inquiry," the source explained.
The royal source also noted Fergie may need to make a major move some time in the future.
"I think she'd like to stay in the Windsor area to make it relatively easy for Beatrice and Eugenie to visit with her grandchildren," they revealed. "But I can see the arguments for basing herself in the Gulf if she really thinks she can still make money."
The latest cache of Epstein Files has revealed that the late s-- offender had secretly bankrolled Ferguson for 15 years. It was also previously uncovered that she remained in close contact with the pedophile after he was released from prison.
This new information on Ferguson's supposed career plans come shortly after disgraced former prince's arrest. As Radar previously reported, he was released under investigation and was pictured cowering in the back of a car as he left Aylsham police station shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday night.
It is understood his arrest was in relation to allegations he passed sensitive information to Epstein while acting as a trade envoy for the British government.