EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein And Sarah Ferguson Each 'Used The Other' to Gain Power and Money – With Fergie Wanting to 'Marry' The Sex Fiend
Feb. 6 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's true feelings for Jeffrey Epstein have come under question, amid new documents that revealed she begged him to marry her, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Duchess of York remained in contact with Epstein even after he was registered as a s-- offender and was sentenced to jail in 2008 for prostituting a minor.
Friends with Benefits?
It's no secret that Epstein and Ferguson were friends – but was there more to their relationship? And did the one-time wife of the ex-Prince Andrew really envision herself walking down the aisle with the financier?
Absolutely, famed royal biographer Andrew Lownie told Radar: "She did want to remarry a rich man who could give her the life she wanted, and she may have been more serious than she even realized."
After Andrew and Ferguson divorced, the disgraced Duchess was anxious to find a new money train to ride. As for Epstein, Lownie believes the predator was suspicious of Ferguson, but didn't hesitate to take advantage of her affection.
"I believe each was using the other. Sarah gave Epstein access to Andrew and ultimately to other members of the Royal Family whilst he paid her debts."
And while there is no known proof of the two ever hooking up, Lownie has his own hunch, sharing, "(Ferguson) had a habit of sleeping with her financial mentors as a thank you."
'Just Marry Me'
Ferguson stood by her friend with possible benefits, even as he was sent to jail for soliciting s-- from girls as young as 14. He served 13 months of an 18-month sentence. Six months after his release, she sent him a letter, begging him to marry her.
"You are a legend," Ferguson gushed in the note, which was included in the new Epstein file dump. "I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."
The message's context is not explained in the files.
In another message, dated September 2009, Ferguson again mentioned marriage, suggesting Epstein wed an unnamed woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok, well marry me and then we will employ her."
'You Have Disappeared'
However, other newly unearthed documents also show a crack in their relationship after Ferguson was apparently told by Andrew that Epstein had had a secret love child with another woman.
"Don't know if you're still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy," Ferguson said in an email from September 21, 2011, referring to her ex in his formal title, Duke of York.
"Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx."
Less than 10 minutes later, her cheery attitude changed when she blasted in a follow-up email: "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby.
"It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply [sic]. More than you will know."
Ferguson's Legacy Upended
The new relationship questions have had an immediate impact on Ferguson and her legacy, after it was revealed on Tuesday, February 3, that her charity would shut its doors, though executives tried to downplay a connection to the Epstein files.
Sarah's Trust said: "Our chair, Sarah Ferguson, and the board of trustees have agreed that, with regret, the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future.
"This has been under discussion and in train for some months."