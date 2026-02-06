EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein And Sarah Ferguson Each 'Used The Other' to Gain Power and Money – With Fergie Wanting to 'Marry' The Sex Fiend

It's no secret that Epstein and Ferguson were friends – but was there more to their relationship? And did the one-time wife of the ex-Prince Andrew really envision herself walking down the aisle with the financier?

Absolutely, famed royal biographer Andrew Lownie told Radar: "She did want to remarry a rich man who could give her the life she wanted, and she may have been more serious than she even realized."

After Andrew and Ferguson divorced, the disgraced Duchess was anxious to find a new money train to ride. As for Epstein, Lownie believes the predator was suspicious of Ferguson, but didn't hesitate to take advantage of her affection.

"I believe each was using the other. Sarah gave Epstein access to Andrew and ultimately to other members of the Royal Family whilst he paid her debts."

And while there is no known proof of the two ever hooking up, Lownie has his own hunch, sharing, "(Ferguson) had a habit of sleeping with her financial mentors as a thank you."