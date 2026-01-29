EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Other Woman' Is the 'Real Reason' Hollywood's Eternal Playboy Has Never Married
Jan. 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio spent years carving out a reputation as Hollywood's most famous bachelor – and insiders have now told RadarOnline.com the real reason he has never married is not a fear of commitment or a revolving door of younger girlfriends, but the constant presence of another woman in his life… his mother.
The Oscar-winning actor, 51, has spent nearly three decades at the top of the movie industry since his role in Titanic propelled him to global fame in 1997, and yet, despite a long list of high-profile relationships, he has never walked down the aisle.
DiCaprio's Mother Comes First
DiCaprio is currently dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, and the couple has been together since 2023, sparking repeated speculation he might finally settle down.
Friends of the actor, however, say Ceretti still plays second fiddle to DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, 82, who has been a fixture at his side for years.
An insider told us: "If you want to understand Leo's romantic life, you have to understand the role his mother plays in it. Irmelin isn't just part of the background; she is the central, permanent figure in his world.
"Long before girlfriends come into the picture, she is the person he turns to for guidance and reassurance. Whether it's career choices, where he lives, or the future of his relationships, he runs it all past her first."
DiCaprio Craves His Mother's Approval
The source added: "Leo may be well into his fifties, but emotionally he still craves his mother's approval in a way that surprises people who don't know him well.
"Those close to him see it constantly – before he commits to anything or anyone, he wants to know his mom is on board.
"Within his inner circle, it's an unspoken rule that Irmelin's needs and opinions are prioritized above all else."
The insider noted: "No matter who he's dating, everyone understands that his mother will always come first – and it annoys his partners, and is really the real reason why he never settles down, as he feels he has the best of both worlds between his wise mom who is always there and his romantic partners."
Vittoria Ceretti Shook Over DiCaprio's Red Carpet Date
Sources told us tensions appear to have come to a head earlier this month at the Golden Globes, when DiCaprio arrived on the red carpet with Indenbirken instead of Ceretti.
The actor was photographed with a protective arm around his mother's shoulders as she wore a cream lace gown, which has now prompted renewed commentary about their closeness.
A source claimed, "The Golden Globes appearance spoke volumes to the people around him. It wasn't just a last-minute change of plans; it was a very public signal of what matters most to Leo.
"Vittoria genuinely believed she would be the one walking the red carpet at his side, so seeing him arrive with his mother instead came as a real jolt."
DiCaprio has never hidden his devotion to Indenbirken.
Accepting his recent Best Actor award at the National Board of Review gala, he said: "She believed in me long before there was absolutely any reason to."
Friends describe his and his mother's bond as forged through hardship, with Indenbirken raising DiCaprio as a single mother.
Those close to Ceretti said the situation has forced her to reflect on her future.
Another insider said, "This is exactly how Leo has always operated. His mother is permanently front and center in his life, and as she gets older, that bond has only intensified. People around him often say that this is simply the cost of being with him – if you can't make peace with the fact that his mom will always be deeply involved, then the relationship is never going to work."