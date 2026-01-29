EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Other Woman' Is the 'Real Reason' Hollywood's Eternal Playboy Has Never Married

DiCaprio is currently dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, and the couple has been together since 2023, sparking repeated speculation he might finally settle down.

Friends of the actor, however, say Ceretti still plays second fiddle to DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, 82, who has been a fixture at his side for years.

An insider told us: "If you want to understand Leo's romantic life, you have to understand the role his mother plays in it. Irmelin isn't just part of the background; she is the central, permanent figure in his world.

"Long before girlfriends come into the picture, she is the person he turns to for guidance and reassurance. Whether it's career choices, where he lives, or the future of his relationships, he runs it all past her first."