Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Critics Claiming Actress is 'Too Old' to Wear Daring Oscars' Dress After Suffering Wardrobe Malfunction as Pals Say 53-Year-Old 'Thinks She Looked Hot'
March 17 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow has hit back at critics for claiming she is "too old" to wear her daring Oscars dress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, who was making her first appearance at the awards for a decade, turned heads on the red carpet courtesy of her Giorgio Armani Privé dress featuring thigh-high slits and sheer side paneling that, in a wardrobe malfunction, nearly left her exposed.
Why Did Critics Label Dress 'Inappropriate'?
A now-viral clip showed Paltrow exposing more than she intended while navigating a staircase backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing even more attention to her revealing ensemble.
Fans dubbed her skin-baring gown a "red carpet nightmare," and some even asked if her dress broke, while others called the high fashion moment "inappropriate" due to her apparent lack of underwear.
However, Paltrow is adamant she made the right decision opting for the dress, despite murmurs on social media she was "too old" for it.
How Did Wardrobe Malfuction Happen?
An an insider told The Daily Mail: "Gwyneth loves her body and thinks she looked hot, she does not give a s--t if anyone thinks she is too old for the dress."
"She does what she wants," the insider said of the Goop founder, who recently launched a high-priced clothing line of her own.
"She wore something similar in 2013, so it's clear she loves showing off her body that she works hard for," they added, referencing the thigh-baring gown she wore to the premiere of Iron Man 3.
At the time, Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts in the franchise, wore an Antonio Berardi dress that covered her up completely from the front but had sheer side paneling.
Why Did Paltrow Choose To Wear Revealing Dress?
A second source added that Paltrow is a "very confident woman" and, as such, is not self-conscious about the backlash, especially given some of the racy items sold at Goop.
As a woman "who has sold a candle that smells like her vagina, she's not embarrassed by the outfit she wore at the Oscars," they said.
The source also gave insight into her getting ready process, revealing that Paltrow "tried on a million dresses and chose the one she wore because she loved it and thought it looked amazing," adding that she is not "afraid of her body."
"She wasn't wearing it to give people a free show, she was wearing it because she can still wear dresses like that," the insider continued.
"She will look back at the night fondly years from now, because she knows she looked hot, she won't remember the night because trolls on the internet thought something differently about how she was presenting herself."
The Iron Man star previously opened up about her personal sense of style while talking to British Vogue last year, saying: "I do love fashion, I really do. I think it's going in a bit of a funny direction these days, so I'll bring back my old school."
And she seemingly hinted at her Oscars ensemble: "The thing about me is my style doesn't really change that much. I believe in tailoring and a certain restraint, but always with a little bit of a twist to it."