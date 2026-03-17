Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Critics Claiming Actress is 'Too Old' to Wear Daring Oscars' Dress After Suffering Wardrobe Malfunction as Pals Say 53-Year-Old 'Thinks She Looked Hot'

A now-viral clip showed Paltrow exposing more than she intended while navigating a staircase backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing even more attention to her revealing ensemble.

Fans dubbed her skin-baring gown a "red carpet nightmare," and some even asked if her dress broke, while others called the high fashion moment "inappropriate" due to her apparent lack of underwear.

However, Paltrow is adamant she made the right decision opting for the dress, despite murmurs on social media she was "too old" for it.