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Home > Celebrity > Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth's Big Reveal: Actress Paltrow Shocks Fans after Suffering Oscars' Wardrobe Malfunction in Daring Dress

picture of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA/@@usanewshq;X

Gwyneth Paltrow shocks fans by suffering a wardrobe malfucntion at the Oscars while wearing a daring dress.

March 16 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

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Gwyneth Paltrow shocked fans by suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the 2026 Oscars.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress nearly exposed her intimate areas in a now viral clip, which showed the star hurriedly making her way through the Dolby Theatre where the ceremony took place.

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How Did Paltrow's Wardrobe Malfunction Happen?

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picture of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Paltrow raised her dress as she tried to navigate some stairs behind-the-scene at the Oscars.

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While descending a few steps, she lifted the long hem of her outfit so she wouldn't trip and flashed skin — including some of her backside — due to the long slits on either side of the outfit.

But Paltrow was seemingly unfazed by the wardrobe mishap as she was guided to another area inside the crowded venue.

The 53-year-old — who recently appeared to call out A-listers who wear "a costume" to the Met Gala — wore one of the most daring outfits of the night, making a wardrobe malfunction more likely.

The slits on each side of her dress reached up towards her upper midriff and were covered with a sheer, shimmering nude overlay.

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What Was The Reaction On Social Media?

Source: @usanewshq

One user asked: 'Did her dress break?'

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Responding to the viral clip on social media, one user said: "Talk about a red carpet nightmare," while another added: "Another wrote, "Je(e)z!! That was so awkward."

A third questioned: "Did her dress break?"

However, others came to Paltrow's defense with one sharing: "She looks great, it happens. I didn't see anything."

Another supportive fan added: "Things like that can happen to anyone, especially at big events like the Oscars.

"It might be embarrassing in the moment, but these kinds of wardrobe mishaps happen all the time and people usually move on quickly."

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Form For Daring Dresses

picture of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Paltrow also wore a revealing dress for The Actor Awards.

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The actress later stepped onto the stage to help present the inaugural Oscar award for Best Casting — which went to One Battle After Another.

Paltrow confidently strolled alongside Chase Infiniti in the eye-catching ensemble amid the annual ceremony.

The Iron Man star previously opened up about her personal sense of style while talking to British Vogue last year, saying: "I do love fashion, I really do.

"I think it's going in a bit of a funny direction these days, so I'll bring back my old school."

Paltrow added: "The thing about me is my style doesn't really change that much. I believe in tailoring and a certain restraint, but always with a little bit of a twist to it. You know?"

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Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Paltrow role in 'Marty Supreme' has sparked a flurry of job offers.

The star also took on the role of Kay Stone in the film Marty Supreme, which had garnered nine nominations at this year's Academy Awards.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paltrow revealed that she has started to get more calls in regards to potential upcoming projects.

She said: "They've increased. I've not said yes to anything yet.

"I thought about a couple of things, but timing-wise, I have a lot to manage with my company."

The Goop founder continued: "I also don't need to rush. I think if I was going to step back into this, I would do it differently than I did it last time."

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