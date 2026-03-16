Gwyneth's Big Reveal: Actress Paltrow Shocks Fans after Suffering Oscars' Wardrobe Malfunction in Daring Dress

While descending a few steps, she lifted the long hem of her outfit so she wouldn't trip and flashed skin — including some of her backside — due to the long slits on either side of the outfit.

But Paltrow was seemingly unfazed by the wardrobe mishap as she was guided to another area inside the crowded venue.

The 53-year-old — who recently appeared to call out A-listers who wear "a costume" to the Met Gala — wore one of the most daring outfits of the night, making a wardrobe malfunction more likely.

The slits on each side of her dress reached up towards her upper midriff and were covered with a sheer, shimmering nude overlay.