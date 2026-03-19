Joseph Duggar Lamented Brother Josh's 'Secret Life' Amid Ashley Madison Cheating Scandal in Resurfaced Clip — Years Before His Own Arrest for 'Unlawful' Behavior With a Minor

More than 10 years ago, Josh, now 37, was exposed for having an account on Ashley Madison – a dating site designed for people who want to have extramarital affairs – while he was married to his wife, Anna.

Josh and Anna got married in 2008 and currently share seven children together.

Lamenting on his brother's betrayal, Joseph, who was 20 at the time, confessed that it "broke" his heart in the clip.

"I don't think there's any way any of us would have known that my brother was living such a secret life," he added at the time. "Whenever somebody you respect the most is willing to get up and proclaim what we believe as Christians, about being true to your wife, you’d never think that that’s the person who’s involved in it."