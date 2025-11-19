Anna Duggar Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Photo as Disgraced Reality Star Husband Josh Continues to Rot Behind Bars After Child Porn Horror
Nov. 19 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Former reality star Anna Duggar has completely transformed while her disgraced husband Josh Duggar rots behind bars on child pornography charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Anna, 37, looked unrecognizable in a rare public outing with her sisters in San Mateo, Florida, on Monday, November 17.
The 19 Kids and Counting alum looked like a completely different person as she smiled and posed with her three sisters in a photo shared by a local business, Hilltop Nutrition.
"Fueled by tea and sister love. Happy Monday, friends!" the Instagram caption read.
Anna, who wore a sleeveless denim dress and natural makeup, had dyed her brunette hair a frosty shade of blonde.
Social media users were stunned to learn it was Anna in the photo.
"I barely recognized her, which was probably why she went blonde (to be honest)," a Reddit user commented.
Another echoed: "If (original poster) didn't tell me who this was, I wouldn't have realized it was her. If I look really close, I might say 'that girl kinda looks like A.D.'"
"I can’t believe a change in hair color would change her looks so much," a third added while another chimed in, "Holy cow I didn't even recognize her."
One commenter mocked: "Oh being a felon's wife is causing an unexpected glow up."
Anna, who shares seven children with Josh, has kept a low-profile since her husband was sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars in May 2022 after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Josh's criminal case caused a major rift in the large, close-knit family, but Anna, along with Josh's parents Jim Bob and Michelle, remain loyal to the sex offender while he's in prison.
Despite receiving backlash Anna and her in-laws have faced for supporting Josh, an insider told us the family is unlikely to change their position anytime soon.
Our insider told us: "It's hell on earth in prison and Josh is whining the blues and desperately wants support from the family, and there are some who feel he deserves pity and others not so much."
"As far as Jill, Jinger and Jessa are concerned, he's made his bed and he's got to lie in it. Joy-Anna sat in on the trial and heard the evidence and agrees with the verdict. It's been very difficult having to live with the shame he's put on the family," the source continued. "But Josh's wife still stays loyal to him. Her wedding ring has never left her finger, and Jim Bob and Michelle's support has never wavered.
"The two sides argue when the sisters say they don't feel sorry for Josh. The discord within the family is more stressful than Josh's constant complaining."