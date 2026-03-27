'Friendless' Tiger Woods 'Leaned On Ex-Elin Nordegren' Following Horrifying 2021 Car Accident — As Golfer Desperately Tried to Mend Body Before Crashing Vehicle Again

On February. 23, 2021, the then 25-year-old Woods was behind the wheel of his SUV when he found himself rolling down a steep embankment, eventually flipping the vehicle onto its side.

According to police, the crash was caused after Woods took a curve while traveling 87 mph in a 45 mph zone, leading to the rollover. Authorities, who revealed Woods had no evidence of impairment or intoxication, did not charge the golfer as the crash was ruled an accident.

Rescue crews pulled Woods out of the SUV, as the iconic athlete was left with devastating injuries. He sustained severe leg injuries and had surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg. Woods also had injuries to his foot and ankle.

“I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced, Woods told Golf Digest following the crash.