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'Friendless' Tiger Woods 'Leaned On Ex-Elin Nordegren' Following Horrifying 2021 Car Accident — As Golfer Desperately Tried to Mend Body Before Crashing Vehicle Again

Photo of Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods needed his ex's support following his 2021 crash.

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March 27 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods is said to have heavily leaned on his ex, Elin Nordegren, following his brutal 2021 car crash that left his body mangled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The legendary golfer and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010 and welcomed two kids, but their marriage fell apart following the 82-time PGA winner's infamous cheating scandal.

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Tiger Woods' 2021 Car Crash Details

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Photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods rolled his SUV over in a horrifying 2021 crash.

On February. 23, 2021, the then 25-year-old Woods was behind the wheel of his SUV when he found himself rolling down a steep embankment, eventually flipping the vehicle onto its side.

According to police, the crash was caused after Woods took a curve while traveling 87 mph in a 45 mph zone, leading to the rollover. Authorities, who revealed Woods had no evidence of impairment or intoxication, did not charge the golfer as the crash was ruled an accident.

Rescue crews pulled Woods out of the SUV, as the iconic athlete was left with devastating injuries. He sustained severe leg injuries and had surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg. Woods also had injuries to his foot and ankle.

“I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced, Woods told Golf Digest following the crash.

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Tiger Woods Looks For Support in Elin Nordegren

Photo of Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren
Source: MEGA

The golfer is said to have heavily 'leaned' on his ex-wife during that time and soon after.

He continued: "I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time." Woods also gushed over the support he had received "from people both inside and outside of golf, which means so much to me and has helped tremendously."

However, it was apparently the support of his ex-wife, Nordegren, that he was really after.

"Tiger's very entitled when it comes to her attention," a source previously claimed. "He's really struggling and in a lot of pain, and when he’s down, he leans on. She has a soft spot for him and always supports him."

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Tiger Woods' Latest Crash

Tiger Woods crash 2021
Source: MEGA

The crash left him with brutal injuries and changed his life.

The insider claimed Woods' ex "feels sorry for him," and added, "He doesn't have a lot of real friends, so he leans on Elin, who's been so patient over the years, but it wears a bit thin."

Woods, who is believed to still be dating Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa, allegedly gave Nordegren a heads-up about his relationship before going public with it.

According to a source, the exchange was "awkward," but the former couple still managed to keep things "civil." Woods may need Nordegren's support again, following his latest car crash in Florida.

On Friday, March 27, police confirmed the 50-year-old's car rolled over yet again after speeding down a street and clipping a car.

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Photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods was involved in yet another crash on March 27.

While no injuries were reported, law enforcement revealed Woods appeared impaired. However, the Sheriff, John Budensiek, explained the golf pro may have been under the influence of medication.

Woods was arrested, but later refused a urine test when taken to the station. He was booked on DUI and refusal to submit to the urinalysis.

Per local laws, Woods is expected to remain in jail for at least eight hours.

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