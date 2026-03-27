EXCLUSIVE: Why Bonnie Blue is 'Now Just Making a Total Idiot of Herself' by STILL Insisting She's Pregnant

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bonnie Blue is being mocked as "just making a total idiot of herself" by continuing to insist she is pregnant as the controversy surrounding her claims intensifies online. The 26-year-old OnlyFans model first announced in February she was expecting a child following what she described as a "breeding mission" involving 400 men.

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OnlyFans Model Faces Pregnancy Skepticism

Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok The model documented her alleged morning sickness during a recent trip to Cancun.

Her claim quickly drew global attention – and scepticism – particularly after questions were raised about the validity of the evidence she shared. Blue has since continued to post content documenting her alleged pregnancy, including a recent TikTok filmed during a trip to Cancun, where she appeared to suffer from morning sickness. Her claims come as she also faces a charge of outraging public decency in the U.K., linked to a December 2025 video filmed outside the Indonesian embassy in London. She is due to appear in court on April 22. Addressing the backlash, Blue said: "It's not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant. The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way."

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@bonnieblue spend the day with me ♬ original sound - Bonnie Blue Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok Social media users questioned the authenticity of her apparent baby bump.

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Doubling Down Amid Mounting Criticism

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Blue faced a charge of outraging public decency following a video filmed in London.

She added: "I saw a comment say, 'Even if I'm seen having a baby, they'll think it's a doll.' So enjoy watching me carrying a doll around this year because I am pregnant, but I am not fazed at all if people don't believe me." Those remarks, insiders said, reflect a deliberate refusal to engage with mounting criticism. Sources close to the situation suggest the porn star's persistence is fueling further ridicule. One insider said: "There is a growing sense that she is making a total idiot of herself now by still doubling down so publicly. The more she insists, the more people question it, and that cycle is only intensifying." Another source added: "She knows exactly what she is doing – the disbelief, the outrage, the speculation – it all feeds attention, and she appears willing to lean into that regardless of how it looks."

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Viral Bathroom Video Sparks New Debate

Source: @bonnieblue/TikTok Some viewers alleged that the bump was a fake belly.

In her recent video, Blue appeared visibly unwell as she addressed viewers from a bathroom floor. She said: "Guys, especially women, I completely understand why you complain so much whilst you're pregnant. Morning sickness is no joke. This is the sixth time I've been sick, and I don't think I'll be leaving the toilet any time soon. So, women, you can now relate to me, it is not fun being pregnant." However, the clip quickly drew scrutiny from viewers who questioned the authenticity of her apparent baby bump. Social media users pointed to what they believed was a prosthetic, with one widely shared comment stating: "She has a fake belly." Others defended Blue, suggesting the appearance could be explained by medical or cosmetic factors, but the debate has continued to divide web users.

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Legal Troubles and Future Content

Source: BonnieBlue/YouTube The influencer addressed the mounting backlash in a series of defiant statements.