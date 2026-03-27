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Home > Ticker > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Behind Bars: Golf Legend Arrested for DUI After 'Showing Signs of Impairment' Following Florida Rollover Car Crash

Tiger Woods was taken into custody after a car accident.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was taken into custody after a car accident.

March 27 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods has been arrested for driving while impaired after he was involved in a rollover car accident in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, March 27, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek told reporters that Woods was taken into custody and is expected to remain in jail for at least eight hours, per local laws.

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Tiger Woods Was Not Injured

Tiger Woods was reportedly uninjured in the crash.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

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Tiger Woods was involved in a tragic car crash back in 2021.

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Budensiek confirmed the 50-year-old was alone in the vehicle and was uninjured in the crash. The car rolled onto the driver side and Woods was able to crawl out.

However, authorities became suspicious as he was reportedly acting lethargic and showed signs of impairment.

While Woods was cooperative with authorities and passed a breathalyzer, he reportedly refused to take a urine or blood test following the incident.

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