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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One 'Unshakable' Rule Nicole Kidman Will 'Live By' As She Re-Enters Dating World

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Single Nicole Kidman is on the hunt for a new man.

March 27 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Nicole Kidman is re-entering the dating world with what insiders describe as an "unshakable" new rule – she will not introduce any partner to her children until a relationship has lasted at least six months.

The 58-year-old actress finalized her divorce from Keith Urban, also 58, in September after nearly 20 years of marriage.

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Nicole Kidman 'Focused on Protecting Her Peace'

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Photo of Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Urban
Source: MEGA

Kidman has moved to Nashville with her two daughters.

Now living in Nashville with her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, Kidman is said to be cautiously stepping back into dating. Those close to her told us she is approaching this new chapter with a focus on stability, privacy, and emotional clarity – determined to protect her family life as she navigates relationships in the public eye.

Friends said Kidman's outlook has shifted, with a deliberate emphasis on boundaries and long-term compatibility.

One insider said: "Nicole is entering this phase of her life with very clear expectations and firm limits around what she will accept. She is taking things slowly and being far more selective than before."

Another source added: "There is no urgency behind her decisions; she is focused on protecting her peace and making thoughtful, measured choices."

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Nicole Kidman's Strict Rule Protects Her Daughters

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The actress is said to have established a strict six-month rule for all future partners

At the center of that approach is a strict rule regarding her children. A close friend said, "Nicole has made it absolutely clear that no one will meet her daughters unless the relationship has been consistent for at least six months.

"That is her unshakeable rule and a non-negotiable. It is about ensuring stability and avoiding unnecessary disruption in their lives. For Nicole, this is about putting her girls first and making sure any new relationship is genuinely meaningful before it becomes part of the family dynamic."

The same source stressed trust and discretion remain essential.

"Nic is relying on a tight-knit group of people she trusts when it comes to meeting anyone new," they explained. "She is not interested in blind dates or casual introductions. Anyone she spends time with will have been vouched for, and they need to show emotional maturity and accountability."

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A New Man in Her Life?

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Close friends have encouraged Kidman to seek partners outside of the film industry, according to sources.

Those within her inner circle said the criteria extend beyond family considerations.

Another insider said, "Nicole is looking for someone who is established and secure in their own life. Whether they are in business or another field, they need to be confident enough not to feel overshadowed by her success. She wants an equal partner who brings stability and depth."

Some friends have encouraged her to consider partners outside the entertainment industry. Multi-millionaire Paul Salem, 62, has reportedly been mentioned as an example of someone who offers a different perspective.

One source said, "There is a feeling that someone like Paul represents a more grounded, independent dynamic away from Hollywood. That kind of contrast is appealing given her past relationships."

Insiders claimed Salem has expressed quiet interest in getting together with Kidman, though the actress is not believed to be pursuing anything actively with him.

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Finding Love on 'Her Own Terms'

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Photo of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon has supported Kidman during this new chapter of her life.

Meanwhile, her pal Reese Witherspoon is said to be among those encouraging her to stay open-minded. One source said, "Reese has shared her own experiences and told Nicole that what really matters is emotional compatibility rather than having similar careers. She has been a strong voice supporting this new mindset."

Despite interest from potential suitors, Kidman remains cautious. A friend said, "Nicole is flattered by the attention she is receiving, but she is not rushing into anything. She wants clarity and composure, and she knows those things take time."

They added: "Everything comes back to her daughters. They are her priority, and that six-month rule is something she will not compromise on.

"Nicole understands how closely her life is followed. She is determined to keep any new relationship private until it proves to be lasting and real. She is open to love – but entirely on her own terms."

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