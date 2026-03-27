EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One 'Unshakable' Rule Nicole Kidman Will 'Live By' As She Re-Enters Dating World

Now living in Nashville with her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, Kidman is said to be cautiously stepping back into dating. Those close to her told us she is approaching this new chapter with a focus on stability, privacy, and emotional clarity – determined to protect her family life as she navigates relationships in the public eye.

Friends said Kidman's outlook has shifted, with a deliberate emphasis on boundaries and long-term compatibility.

One insider said: "Nicole is entering this phase of her life with very clear expectations and firm limits around what she will accept. She is taking things slowly and being far more selective than before."

Another source added: "There is no urgency behind her decisions; she is focused on protecting her peace and making thoughtful, measured choices."