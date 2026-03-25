EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Slapping Potential Lovers With NDAs' As She Gets Set to Re-Enter Dating Scene 'With a Vengeance'
March 25 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Nicole Kidman is getting set to re-enter the dating scene with a "vengeance" – and strict conditions, including requiring potential partners to sign non-disclosure agreements as she embraces what insiders described as a carefully controlled return to romance.
The 58-year-old Babygirl actor finalized her divorce from country musician Keith Urban, also 58, in September after nearly two decades of marriage.
Nicole's Uncompromising Search
Now based in Nashville with her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, Kidman is said to be approaching the idea of dating again with a "passion" – but also a renewed focus on privacy, stability, and emotional clarity.
Friends told us the Oscar-winner is taking a measured approach to potential partners, prioritizing compatibility and discretion as she navigates life post-divorce in the public eye.
Sources close to Kidman said her approach is deliberate and uncompromising.
One insider said: "Nicole is entering this stage of her life with very firm boundaries and a clear sense of what she will and will not tolerate. She is not rushing into anything and is being far more selective than before."
Another added: "There is no urgency driving her decisions – she is focused on protecting her peace and making thoughtful choices about who she allows into her life."
Practical Safeguards for the A-List Star
According to our sources, Kidman is also introduced to practical safeguards, including confidentiality agreements before dates, as part of that process.
A close friend said: "Nicole is leaning heavily on a tight circle of people she trusts, and the consistent advice has been to put firm protections in place before anything even begins.
"That means setting expectations early, including slapping NDAs on potential partners before she meets anyone. To outsiders, it might seem excessive, but for Nicole, it is simply a practical way of maintaining control over her personal life in a very public world."
The friend added: "Nic has no appetite for blind dates or meeting people without some kind of trusted connection, but she is ready to re-enter the dating world with a vengeance.
"But anyone entering her orbit will have been vouched for by people she relies on, and they must show they have their own life firmly in order.
"What matters to her is not public profile or recognition, but whether someone brings stability, accountability, and emotional depth – she is looking for a true equal, not someone drawn in by her fame."
Business Titans over Movie Stars
Those within Kidman's circle added the criteria for potential boyfriends extends beyond confidentiality.
Another insider said: "Nicole wants someone who is established in their own right, whether in business or another field. If someone feels intimidated by her success or cannot meet her at that level, it simply will not work."
Friends are said to be encouraging her to look beyond Hollywood, with one name repeatedly mentioned – Paul Salem, the 62-year-old chairman of MGM Resorts International, who is worth at least $63million.
One associate said: "The feeling among her friends is that someone like Paul offers a different dynamic – stable, accomplished and outside the entertainment bubble. That contrast is appealing given her past relationships."
Sources claim Salem has expressed "quiet interest" in seeing the actress, though Kidman is not believed to be pursuing anything actively with him at this stage.
Reese Witherspoon, 50, is among those encouraging Kidman to remain open-minded.
One source said: "Reese has shared her own experiences and has told Nicole that compatibility is about emotional maturity rather than shared careers. She has been a strong voice supporting this new approach."
Family First as Kidman Takes Cautious Approach to Love
Despite interest from potential suitors, Kidman is said to remain cautious.
A friend added: "Nicole is flattered by the attention she is getting, but is not jumping into anything. She wants clarity and composure, and she knows those things take time."
The insider added that her daughters remain central to every decision.
They said: "Her girls are her biggest priority. No one will meet them unless a relationship proves to be serious and consistent over time."
Another longtime associate said: "Nicole understands that every aspect of her life is scrutinized. She is determined to keep any new relationship private until it is genuinely meaningful. She is open to love, but entirely on her own terms."