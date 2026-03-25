EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman 'Slapping Potential Lovers With NDAs' As She Gets Set to Re-Enter Dating Scene 'With a Vengeance'

Now based in Nashville with her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, Kidman is said to be approaching the idea of dating again with a "passion" – but also a renewed focus on privacy, stability, and emotional clarity.

Friends told us the Oscar-winner is taking a measured approach to potential partners, prioritizing compatibility and discretion as she navigates life post-divorce in the public eye.

Sources close to Kidman said her approach is deliberate and uncompromising.

One insider said: "Nicole is entering this stage of her life with very firm boundaries and a clear sense of what she will and will not tolerate. She is not rushing into anything and is being far more selective than before."

Another added: "There is no urgency driving her decisions – she is focused on protecting her peace and making thoughtful choices about who she allows into her life."