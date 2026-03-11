Nicole Kidman Vows to 'Move Toward What's Good' After Nasty Divorce From Keith Urban — As Newly Single Star 'Gets Back Into Dating'
March 11 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman has started looking ahead after a difficult chapter in her personal life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar-winning actress recently reflected on the emotional aftermath of her 2025 split from longtime husband Keith Urban, revealing the end of their nearly two-decade marriage forced her to step back from the spotlight.
'I Was in My Shell'
In a candid cover story interview with Variety, published March 11, Kidman admitted she spent much of the year quietly processing the changes in her life after filing for divorce from the country music star in late September.
"Last year, I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell," said the actress. Kidman and Urban had been married for 19 years before their relationship came to an end.
The pair share two daughters – Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15 – and the movie star made it clear that protecting their family dynamic remains her top priority.
"I'm always going to be moving toward what's good," Kidman said. "What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that. Everything else I don't discuss out of respect."
She explained: "I'm staying in a place of 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."
'Holding the Family Together'
News that Kidman and Urban had gone their separate ways surfaced in late September 2025, when a source told People the pair had quietly split months earlier.
The insider claimed the couple had been living separately "since the beginning of summer."
At the time, multiple sources also told the outlet that Kidman had been focused on caring for their daughters amid the breakup, with one insider saying she was "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Relationship History
The pair first crossed paths at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles, an event celebrating Australian culture and talent. Their romance quickly blossomed, and the pair tied the knot in June 2006.
Over the years, they became one of entertainment's most recognizable power couples.
Urban was frequently by Kidman's side at red carpets and industry events, while the actress often showed up to support her husband during concerts and country music award shows.
Busy Year Ahead
Now, as she moves forward personally, Kidman is also preparing for a busy year professionally.
The actress has several major projects lined up for 2026, including the release of Scarpetta, a highly anticipated sequel to Practical Magic, a supporting role in Osgood Perkins' film Young People, and the third season of Taylor Sheridan's hit series Lioness.