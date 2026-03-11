Nicole Kidman Vows to 'Move Toward What's Good' After Nasty Divorce From Keith Urban — As Newly Single Star 'Gets Back Into Dating'

In a candid cover story interview with Variety, published March 11, Kidman admitted she spent much of the year quietly processing the changes in her life after filing for divorce from the country music star in late September.

"Last year, I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell," said the actress. Kidman and Urban had been married for 19 years before their relationship came to an end.

The pair share two daughters – Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15 – and the movie star made it clear that protecting their family dynamic remains her top priority.

"I'm always going to be moving toward what's good," Kidman said. "What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that. Everything else I don't discuss out of respect."

She explained: "I'm staying in a place of 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."