Trump Made Eerie Prediction Tiger Woods 'Wouldn't Be Playing in 2026 Masters Tournament' — One Day Before Golf Legend's Rollover Car Accident

The following day, Woods, who is dating Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, was involved in a car accident on March 27 near his Jupiter Island, Florida, mansion.

He was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida for driving while impaired, although Woods passed a breathalyzer test. However, he refused a urine test. Woods was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

The president reacted to the news of Wood's crash, saying, "I feel so bad...He's got some difficulty. There's an accident, and that's all I know."

Trump went on to call Woods a "really close friend of mine, an amazing person, an amazing man," while acknowledging gently for a second time that the golfer has "some difficulty."

The PGA star had previously battled and sought treatment for an addiction to the painkiller Vicodin and other prescription drugs.