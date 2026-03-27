Trump Made Eerie Prediction Tiger Woods 'Wouldn't Be Playing in 2026 Masters Tournament' — One Day Before Golf Legend's Rollover Car Accident
March 27 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Donald Trump made a frightening prediction about Tiger Woods not playing in the 2026 Masters tournament hours before the golf legend was involved in a rollover car crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I love Tiger, but he won't be there," Trump said during a March 26 call-in appearance on Fox News' The Five. The president clarified, "He'll be there, but he won't be playing in it."
The following day, Woods, who is dating Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, was involved in a car accident on March 27 near his Jupiter Island, Florida, mansion.
He was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida for driving while impaired, although Woods passed a breathalyzer test. However, he refused a urine test. Woods was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash.
The president reacted to the news of Wood's crash, saying, "I feel so bad...He's got some difficulty. There's an accident, and that's all I know."
Trump went on to call Woods a "really close friend of mine, an amazing person, an amazing man," while acknowledging gently for a second time that the golfer has "some difficulty."
The PGA star had previously battled and sought treatment for an addiction to the painkiller Vicodin and other prescription drugs.
Tiger Woods Was Hopeful About 2026 Masters Play
The golf icon had been hoping to play in the season's first major tournament after spending the past few months rehabbing after rupturing his Achilles tendon.
However, his future on the links at Augusta National is more questionable after his crash, despite making his post-injury debut at the TGL finals on March 24.
After the event, Woods revealed that he was hopeful about returning to the Masters when play kicks off on April 9, but that, at his age, injuries take longer to recover from.
“I’ve been trying. This body just doesn’t recover like it did when I was 24 or 25," the 15-time major champ revealed.
"I want to play. I love the tournament. I have loved being there since I was 19 years old. I’m going to be there either way," Woods said about being present in Augusta, which Trump correctly addressed.
It's one of the former child phenom's favorite tournaments, with Woods putting on the green jacket following wins in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019.
Tiger Woods Was Involved in a Previous Near-Fatal Rollover Crash
Woods tore his Achilles tendon in March 2025 while training at home. He underwent successful surgery immediately, followed by months of physical therapy.
The new accident in South Florida was not nearly as harrowing as his February 2021 single-vehicle rollover accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
Woods needed to be extricated from the SUV's wreckage by firefighters and suffered multiple leg and ankle injuries, leaving him hospitalized for three weeks.
When hosting the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in November of that year, Woods dramatically confessed, "I'm lucky to be alive and also have a limb," revealing there was a 50-50 chance part of his right leg could have been amputated.
Tiger Woods' Connections to the Trump Family
While on The Five, golf fanatic Trump was asked who he would be rooting for at The Masters if Woods didn't play.
"They're just great players," he raved. "It's hard for me. If I pick somebody, I'm going to have enemies, I'm going to have 10 guys who won't speak to me."
Not only is Trump friends with Woods, but he's also practically family.
The California native began dating Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa in late 2024. Not only are they still a happy couple, but Woods is also mentoring their daughter and the president's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, in the sport.
It's already earned her a golf scholarship to the University of Miami after she graduates from high school this spring.