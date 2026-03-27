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Home > Sports News > Tiger Woods
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Tiger's Got The Need For Speed — How Woods Was 'Nearly Crippled For Life' After He Drove SUV Over Hillside... Years Before Golf Legend's Rollover Florida Car Crash

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Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious rollover accident in 2021.

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March 27 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods has a history of frightening automobile accidents, RadarOnline.com can report, including one that nearly took his life in 2021.

The golfer's latest accident saw him roll his SUV on a narrow road in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, March 27.

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tiger woods car accident
Source: MEGA

The golfing legend is now recovering from another rollover crash in Florida.

While details of Friday's crash are scarce, Woods was lucky to survive a previously devastating high-speed crash that saw him fly off a hilly road.

As Radar reported at the time, the sports star was driving his Genesis GV80 SUV at 83 MPH in a 45-MPH zone when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed down the side of a hill in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Feb. 23.

The vehicle's black box reportedly revealed that Woods accelerated at the time of the crash and that just as the golfer lost control, the SUV gained speed.

Both his legs were injured, with one smashed so badly that it required pins and screws to put it back together, and triggered fears he might never walk again.

According to pals, Woods was in constant pain following the crash.

"It's a lot worse than he lets on," one person said at the time, realizing that golf was the furthest thing from his mind. "Tiger's recovery is proving agonizing and slow-going. The cold reality is that he’s in no position to be going anywhere publicly."

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