'Stop Bragging': Dick Cheney's Former Doc Rips Trump Apart After Prez Flexes Doing Well on 'Dementia Screening' Test

"I'm the only president that ever took a cognitive test. I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people," Trump said, before adding, "It wasn't hard for me."

The oldest sitting president ever then explained the ins and outs of the test: "It starts off with an easy question, and by the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher, by the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions. They get very tough, mathematical equations and things. I took it three times. I aced it all three times."

Trump then claimed he got all the questions on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) right, and the doctor on hand responded, "I've never seen anyone get them all right." The test is used to detect cognitive impairment or early signs of Alzheimer's.

However, not everyone was ready to praise Trump for his apparent results, especially not late Vice President Dick Cheney's doctor.