'Stop Bragging': Dick Cheney's Former Doc Rips Trump Apart After Prez Flexes Doing Well on 'Dementia Screening' Test
March 27 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been called out by a top doctor, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the president couldn't stop praising himself over the results of his "cognitive" test.
On Thursday, March 26, the 79-year-old used his Cabinet meeting to remind reporters that his brain is still working despite concerns his health is dwindling.
'I Aced It All Three Times'
"I'm the only president that ever took a cognitive test. I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people," Trump said, before adding, "It wasn't hard for me."
The oldest sitting president ever then explained the ins and outs of the test: "It starts off with an easy question, and by the time you get to the middle, it gets tougher, by the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions. They get very tough, mathematical equations and things. I took it three times. I aced it all three times."
Trump then claimed he got all the questions on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) right, and the doctor on hand responded, "I've never seen anyone get them all right." The test is used to detect cognitive impairment or early signs of Alzheimer's.
However, not everyone was ready to praise Trump for his apparent results, especially not late Vice President Dick Cheney's doctor.
Trump Screened for Dementia?
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who served as Cheney’s cardiologist during the George W. Bush administration, took to X to respond and went off, "If I were one of the president’s advisers, I would beg him to stop bragging about doing well on a dementia screening tool which requires the patient to identify a camel and subtract 7 from 100."
He added, "I do agree that all candidates for POTUS should have comprehensive physical exams, and the data should be made public. The president's next annual comprehensive examination is due next month."
Trump last took the MoCA in April 2025 as part of his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Late last year, Trump underwent an MRI, and months later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed the results, as the president is believed to be suffering from dementia.
At the time, Leavitt provided the press with a "summary from the President’s physician," and noted advanced imaging was performed as part of Trump's physical.
"President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal," Leavitt said, and revealed the exam showed no evidence of "arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels."
When Trump underwent the MRI, he had claimed he had "no idea" what was being analyzed.
"I have no idea what they analyzed,” he told reporters on Air Force One while en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort. "But whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said that I had as good a result as they've ever seen."
Trump's Swollen Ankles and Bruised Hands Exposed
However, according to Dr. Michael Fox of Upright MRI, a "patient would certainly know which body part is being scanned before the MRI. The technician would go over the exam so the patient would be aware of what to expect."
"A prescription is required for every MRI exam ordered," Dr. Fox told Radar. Despite the mystery surrounding Trump's current health status, the former reality star has continued to double down on claims he's in perfect health.
"I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago," Trump told Tom Llamas during an interview for NBC in February.
Trump was really busted "falling asleep" during his Cabinet meeting, and he's sparked concern with his swollen ankles, red rash on his neck, and bruised hands.