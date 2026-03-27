Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Crash in Florida — Just 5 Years After Brutal Accident Left Legendary Golfer With Devastating Injuries

"There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was d--- near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," Woods told Golf Digest in November 2021.

While doctors were thankfully able to save his leg, the surgeries left Woods with a rod to stabilize his tibia and fibula bones, as well as pins and screws in his foot and ankle.

His career was also significantly shaken for some time as he recovered from the major injuries. During his grueling rehabilitation, Woods said he got through it by telling himself he just needed to get through the next "two or three hours," over and over.

"Next thing you know it adds up, it accumulates into weeks months and to a point where here I am talking to you and walking into a room," he shared.

"It’s a tough road," he added at the time. "But I’m just happy to be able to go out there and watch Charlie play, or go in the backyard and have an hour or two by myself with no one talking, no music, no nothing. I just hear the birds chirping. That part I’ve sorely missed."

His official comeback PGA Tour event after the crash was the Masters Tournament in April 2022. However, his injuries appeared to cause him pain while playing and he finished 47th overall.