Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Crash in Florida — Just 5 Years After Brutal Accident Left Legendary Golfer With Devastating Injuries
March 27 2026, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
Golf legend Tiger Woods has been involved in another serious car accident, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Friday, March 27, police confirmed Woods, 50, was one of the parties in a rollover accident that took place just after 2 p.m. in Jupiter Island, Florida.
Cause of Car Crash Is Being Investigated
Details on the circumstances of the accident are unknown, but it's been reported that at least two cars were involved.
According to CBS 12, one person in the accident was said to be in stable condition, and the other refused to go to the hospital. Woods' exact condition is unclear.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident, and Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to take questions early Friday evening.
Inside Tiger Woods' Tragic 2021 Car Accident
The pro golfer was left with devastating injuries that took years for him to recover from after he was involved in a separate car accident back in 2021.
As Radar previously reported, Woods lost control of his SUV while speeding in a 45 MPH zone in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. His vehicle eventually hit a tree and rolled over several times in the crash.
The accident was so severe that Woods was left trapped inside and needed to be rescued by the Los Angeles County Fire Department using an ax and several other tools. Once he was free, he was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for open fractures and other serious injures to his right leg.
"There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was d--- near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," Woods told Golf Digest in November 2021.
While doctors were thankfully able to save his leg, the surgeries left Woods with a rod to stabilize his tibia and fibula bones, as well as pins and screws in his foot and ankle.
His career was also significantly shaken for some time as he recovered from the major injuries. During his grueling rehabilitation, Woods said he got through it by telling himself he just needed to get through the next "two or three hours," over and over.
"Next thing you know it adds up, it accumulates into weeks months and to a point where here I am talking to you and walking into a room," he shared.
"It’s a tough road," he added at the time. "But I’m just happy to be able to go out there and watch Charlie play, or go in the backyard and have an hour or two by myself with no one talking, no music, no nothing. I just hear the birds chirping. That part I’ve sorely missed."
His official comeback PGA Tour event after the crash was the Masters Tournament in April 2022. However, his injuries appeared to cause him pain while playing and he finished 47th overall.