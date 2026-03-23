Trump, 79, Appears to Fall Asleep While Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel Shower Him With Praise — As Concern Over Prez's Health Ramps Up
March 23 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been busted seemingly falling asleep once again, despite being drooled over by his loyal team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the 79-year-old was being praised by Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel during a meeting in Tennessee, the president appeared to be struggling to keep his eyes open.
Sleepy Trump Strikes Again
At one point, while the Secretary of Defense praised, “Before President Trump, our nation was set on a perpetual course of decline," Trump seemed to close his eyes several times.
Meanwhile, when it was Patel's time to drown Trump in compliments, which included the FBI Director thanking the controversial politician for allowing him to live his "wildest dream," Trump once again seemed to desperately try to keep his eyes open.
Critics were quick to respond on social media, as one person quipped, "How is he always this tired when he doesn't really do anything?"
Another added: "It’s exhausting posting crazy s--t on Truth Social all night long."
"Drowsy Dementia Don," one user joked, as another added, "Genuinely, is he okay?"
Earlier this month, the former reality star confessed he "fell asleep" during an Iran War meeting, as his advisors were offering up several names for the attack.
"They gave me a list of names to choose. 'Sir, you could pick the name you'd like, sir,'" he claimed to a Kentucky crowd during a rally on March 11.
He noted at the time: "I said, 'The name of what?' 'The name of the attack on Iran, sir... And they gave me, like, 20 names, and I’m like, falling asleep. I didn't like any of them."
When Trump isn't failing to stay away, it appears he's also struggling to sit down, as made evident when he welcomed the Navy football team and had to sit at a small desk to sign an order.
As Trump lowered himself into the chair, he seemed to brace himself before gripping both sides of the desk for support as he carefully eased down.
While many, including Joe Rogan, who claimed Trump doesn't have many years left on his earth, have shared their concern over the president's health, Trump previously claimed he feels better than ever.
"I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago," the wealthy businessman told Tom Llamas during an interview for NBC in February.
"Now there'll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer. But that time hasn't come, you know?" Trump continued and added he feels as good as he did in his twenties.
Despite Trump trying his best to convince the furiously loyal MAGA crowd he has many years left in him, he has touched on the topic of heaven several times, including how he may not see the pearly gates.
"I think I'm maybe not heaven-bound," he previously told a reporter on Air Force One. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."