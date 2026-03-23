Trump, 79, Appears to Fall Asleep While Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel Shower Him With Praise — As Concern Over Prez's Health Ramps Up

At one point, while the Secretary of Defense praised, “Before President Trump, our nation was set on a perpetual course of decline," Trump seemed to close his eyes several times.

Meanwhile, when it was Patel's time to drown Trump in compliments, which included the FBI Director thanking the controversial politician for allowing him to live his "wildest dream," Trump once again seemed to desperately try to keep his eyes open.

Critics were quick to respond on social media, as one person quipped, "How is he always this tired when he doesn't really do anything?"

Another added: "It’s exhausting posting crazy s--t on Truth Social all night long."