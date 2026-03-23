EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris' $70Million Will Revealed — And How His Martial Arts Fortune is Set to Be Divided Between 6 People

Norris died on March 20 after a reported medical emergency, with his family confirming his passing a day later. Born Carlos Ray Norris in Oklahoma in 1940, he rose to global fame in the 1970s after starring opposite Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon, before becoming a household name through film roles and the television series Walker, Texas Ranger.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Chuck Norris 's $70million estate is set to be divided among six close family members following the death of the martial arts icon and actor at the age of 86 – with his wife and five children expected to inherit the bulk of his fortune.

Chuck Norris’ estimated $70 million estate is set to be divided among his wife and five children.

Over a career spanning decades, Norris built a fortune estimated at $70million, derived largely from acting, television, and business ventures, while maintaining his identity as a martial artist with black belts in multiple disciplines.

A source close to the family said discussions around Norris's estate had long been straightforward, reflecting his emphasis on family unity.

The insider told us: "Chuck always made it clear that his wealth should go to the people closest to him – his wife and his children – and that there would be no disputes over his legacy."

Another source added: "The expectation is that the estate will be shared between the six of them in a way that reflects both fairness and his wishes, with provisions already understood within the family."