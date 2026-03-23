EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris' $70Million Will Revealed — And How His Martial Arts Fortune is Set to Be Divided Between 6 People
March 23 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Chuck Norris's $70million estate is set to be divided among six close family members following the death of the martial arts icon and actor at the age of 86 – with his wife and five children expected to inherit the bulk of his fortune.
Norris died on March 20 after a reported medical emergency, with his family confirming his passing a day later. Born Carlos Ray Norris in Oklahoma in 1940, he rose to global fame in the 1970s after starring opposite Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon, before becoming a household name through film roles and the television series Walker, Texas Ranger.
Chuck Norris Estate Valued at $70Million
Over a career spanning decades, Norris built a fortune estimated at $70million, derived largely from acting, television, and business ventures, while maintaining his identity as a martial artist with black belts in multiple disciplines.
A source close to the family said discussions around Norris's estate had long been straightforward, reflecting his emphasis on family unity.
The insider told us: "Chuck always made it clear that his wealth should go to the people closest to him – his wife and his children – and that there would be no disputes over his legacy."
Another source added: "The expectation is that the estate will be shared between the six of them in a way that reflects both fairness and his wishes, with provisions already understood within the family."
Family Unity Cited in Legacy Plans
Norris is survived by his wife, Gena O'Kelley, whom he married in 1998, and his five children from two relationships. O'Kelley is the mother of 24-year-old twins Dakota Norris and Danilee Norris. Norris also had two sons with his first wife, Dianne Holechek, now in her 80s - Mike Norris, 63, and Eric Norris, 60.
In addition, he had a daughter, Dina Norris, 61, from a previous relationship, whom he only discovered later in life.
Reflecting on that moment in a 2004 interview, Norris said: "I was going through my mail at home, and I see this letter and I open it up.
"It's from Dina… and she says, 'I'm your daughter from a past experience,' and she said, 'I found out you were my father when I was 16, but my mother said you were married and we shouldn't interfere with your family.'"
The two later developed a close relationship.
Wealth Seen as Support System Rather Than Status Symbol
Despite his financial success, those close to Norris said he remained focused on his family rather than wealth.
One source said: "He saw his fortune as something to support the people he loved, not as something to complicate their lives after he was gone."
In a statement announcing his death, Norris' family emphasized his personal legacy over his public achievements.
They said: "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."
They added he "lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved," noting his influence extended far beyond his on-screen persona.
No Disputes Expected as Estate Follows Clear Wishes
Away from film, staunch Republican Norris was politically outspoken and maintained close ties with Republican figures, including George Bush and Ronald Reagan.
He also became known for his conservative views and advocacy on issues including gun rights and military policy.
While the exact breakdown of the estate has not been publicly disclosed, there is no indication of any dispute among family members, and arrangements are expected to follow Norris' long-stated wishes regarding his wealth and legacy.