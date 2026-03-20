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Home > Celebrity > Celebrity deaths

Chuck Norris Dead at 86: Iconic Martial Artist and Actor Dies After He Was Rushed to the Hospital —'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Photo of Chuck Norris
Source: mega

Chuck Norris has died at age 86.

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March 20 2026, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

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Chuck Norris, the legendary action and martial arts hero, has died at age 86, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Walker, Texas Ranger star had been hospitalized on the island of Kauai after suffering a sudden medical emergency earlier this week.

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Family Issues Emotional Statement

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Chuck Norris stars in the 2026 action comedy 'Zombie Plane'.
Source: MEGA

The martial artist star was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, March 19.

His family shared the news in an emotional post on Instagram: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

They added: "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

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Source: chucknorris/instagram

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends," the statement continued.

"We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.

"Thank you for loving him with us."

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Chuck Norris Had Just Celebrated His Birthday

chuck norris and family.
Source: mega

His family announced his passing on Instagram.

While the cause of his death has yet to be released, Norris was said to be doing well, cracking jokes, and "in good spirits" during a phone call with a friend, according to TMZ.

According to reports, Norris was training on the Hawaiian island of Kauai the same day he was hospitalized.

Just over one week ago, the martial arts enthusiast took to Instagram to share a video proving he was still fit well into his eighties, as he celebrated his 86th birthday.

"I don't age, I level up," he quipped in the caption at the time.

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'I'm Grateful for Another Year'

chuck norris
Source: mega

The icon was said to be doing well in the hospital.

"Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young," he continued at the time. "I'm grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love."

He ended the message with a heartfelt "thank you" to his fans for their love and support throughout his decades-long career, admitting it "meant more" to him than they would ever know.

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Chuck Norris was Still Working in Hollywood

chuck norris and ice t
Source: mega

He was set to star in a movie with Ice-T later this year.

Norris launched his career as a professional actor in the late 1960s. He's known for movies like Silent Rage, The Delta Force, Expendables 2, and many more.

While he had slowed his schedule down in recent years, he was still active and appears in the upcoming action comedy Zombie Plane, starring Vanilla Ice, Ice-T, and Cody Simpson.

Norris was often seen "weight-training on the sidelines" on the set, as he encouraged others to "work out with him."

In the film, which is set to premiere later this year, Norris plays a fictionalized version of himself as "Vanilla Ice and Sophie Monk battle a zombie outbreak on a Sydney to Los Angeles flight before the Air Force shoots the plane down," according to IMDb.

An insider revealed Norris was a "motivating presence" on set to the rest of the cast.

"People want to see more of that. They want Chuck to do more movies, and the studios are all for it," added the insider. "He's going to continue pushing himself to the max because that's how he does things."

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