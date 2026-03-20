Chuck Norris Dead at 86: Iconic Martial Artist and Actor Dies After He Was Rushed to the Hospital —'Our Hearts Are Broken'

His family shared the news in an emotional post on Instagram: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

They added: "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."