Marquee Dayclub Just Got a Major Glow-Up — and Martin Garrix Is Headlining the Party
March 20 2026, Updated 12:01 p.m. ET
If there's one place that knows how to make a splash, it's Las Vegas — and Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan is proving that point in a big way this weekend. The iconic rooftop pool venue has undergone a stunning transformation just in time for its 2026 grand reopening, and trust us, you're going to want to see it.
Think fresh design, next-level VIP amenities, a jaw-dropping new stage setup, and one of the biggest DJs on the planet behind the booth. Marquee isn't just back — it's better than it's ever been.
A Total Transformation You Have to See to Believe
The masterminds behind the refresh? Rockwell Group, the celebrated design firm responsible for some of the most gorgeous hospitality spaces in the world. Their vision for Marquee Dayclub takes cues from the stunning desert landscape surrounding Las Vegas, translating the natural beauty of shifting Mojave skies into a space that feels dreamy, vibrant, and utterly Instagrammable.
We're talking a warm, sun-kissed color palette — think dusty blushes, terracotta tones, soft lilacs, and creamy neutrals — all working together to create an atmosphere that feels like golden hour, all day long. The showstopping custom murals wrapping the venue's curved rotunda walls are worth the visit alone, blending amber and lavender hues in a way that practically begs to be photographed. Arched portals, rounded daybeds, and scalloped cabana trim details add to the luxe, resort-chic feel throughout.
The VIP Experience Just Got a Serious Upgrade
Marquee's refreshed pool deck is giving full five-star resort energy. The central pool is flanked by an elevated lineup of VIP cabanas that have been completely reimagined — we're talking plush upholstered seating, striped wallcoverings, flowing curtains, and gorgeous sculptural mirrors. Privacy, style, and poolside views? Yes, please.
But the real flex? The brand-new in-water VIP daybeds, which float at the edges of private pools behind sheer, billowing curtains — the kind of setup that makes for the most enviable content on your feed. For those looking to go all out, Marquee's Grand Cabanas are in a league of their own: semi-enclosed, fan-cooled retreats with sweeping Strip views and sectional seating that rivals a luxury hotel suite. Add in a thoughtfully curated food and drink menu, and honestly, why would you ever leave?
The Stage Is Set — Literally
Marquee has always been known for bringing world-class talent to its pool, and the newly redesigned performance space is built to match. The DJ booth and stage have been completely overhauled into a show-stopping focal point, anchored by a dramatic overhead canopy bathed in gradient LED lighting that mimics a desert sunset in real time. A sleek stone counter with an artfully painted arch detail gives the setup a sculptural, almost architectural quality.
Combined with a brand-new, state-of-the-art sound system and digital screen wraps on columns throughout the pool deck, the entire venue can shift its mood and aesthetic as the day rolls on — making every hour feel like the main event.
Martin Garrix Is Closing Out the Weekend in Style
Now for the part that really has us buzzing: Martin Garrix is taking the stage for Marquee Dayclub's grand reopening this Saturday, March 21st, joined by his fellow Dutch artist Justin Mylo. If you don't know the name, here's your crash course — Garrix has claimed the number one spot on DJ Mag's prestigious Top 100 list three separate times and has headlined some of the biggest festivals and most exclusive venues on the planet. Having him behind Marquee's brand-new booth for the very first show of the season? That's not just a booking — that's a statement.