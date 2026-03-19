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Home > Celebrity > Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris Rushed to Hospital: Legendary Martial Artist and Actor, 86, Suffers Mystery Medical Emergency in Hawaii

Chuck Norris, 86, was taken to the hospital.
Source: MEGA

Chuck Norris, 86, was taken to the hospital.

March 19 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

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Chuck Norris has been hospitalized on the island of Kauai after suffering a sudden medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While details on the nature of the incident are unknown, on Wednesday, March 19, Norris, 86, was reportedly doing well. According to TMZ, he was physically training and "in good spirits" during a phone call with a friend.

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Chuck Norris Just Turned 86

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Chuck Norris turned 86 on March 10.
Source: @chucknorris/Instagram

Norris turned 86 on March 10.

Just over one week ago, Norris – a martial arts enthusiast and Hollywood legend known for Walker, Texas Ranger – took to Instagram to share a video proving he was still fit well into his eighties as he celebrated his 86th birthday.

"I don't age, I level up," he quipped in the caption at the time.

"Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young," he continued at the time. "I'm grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love."

He ended the message with a heartfelt "thank you" to his fans for their love and support throughout his decades-long career, admitting it "meant more" to him than they would ever know.

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'Age Is Just a Number'

Photo of Chuck Norris
Source: MEGA

Norris was reportedly doing well the day before his hospitalization.

While his Hollywood career has slowed down over the years, Norris hasn't. Last year, an insider told Radar that "age is just a number" to the actor, who is still in great "physical and mental" shape.

"He's got the stamina of a horse, which he must get from riding his own horses on his Texas ranch," the insider quipped.

While filming the action comedy Zombie Plane, starring Vanilla Ice, Ice-T, and Cody Simpson, Norris was often seen "weight-training on the sidelines" as he encouraged others to "work out with him."

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'A Motivating Presence'

Chuck Norris stars in the 2026 action comedy 'Zombie Plane'.
Source: MEGA

The martial artist stars in the 2026 action comedy 'Zombie Plane.'

In the upcoming film, which is set to premiere in 2026, Norris plays a fictionalized version of himself as "Vanilla Ice and Sophie Monk battle a zombie outbreak on a Sydney to Los Angeles flight before the Air Force shoots the plane down," according to IMDb.

The insider revealed Norris was a "motivating presence" on set to the rest of the cast.

"People want to see more of that. They want Chuck to do more movies, and the studios are all for it," added the insider. "He's going to continue pushing himself to the max because that's how he does things."

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Inside Chuck Norris' Hollywood Career

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Chuck Norris began acting in the 1960s.
Source: MEGA

Norris began acting in the 1960s.

Norris launched his career as a professional actor in the late 1960s. He's known for movies like Silent Rage, The Delta Force, Expendables 2, and many more.

Reflecting on his work in film and television, he revealed that he had a soft spot for his Missing in Action franchise and his movies with Bruce Lee.

"When I look back on my film career, I have a particular fondness for Way of the Dragon/Return of the Dragon. The fight with Bruce Lee is so iconic," he said in an interview with The Alabama Baptist back in 2023. "So thinking about that film always takes me back to what an exciting period of my life that was."

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