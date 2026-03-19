Chuck Norris Rushed to Hospital: Legendary Martial Artist and Actor, 86, Suffers Mystery Medical Emergency in Hawaii

Just over one week ago, Norris – a martial arts enthusiast and Hollywood legend known for Walker, Texas Ranger – took to Instagram to share a video proving he was still fit well into his eighties as he celebrated his 86th birthday.

"I don't age, I level up," he quipped in the caption at the time.

"Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young," he continued at the time. "I'm grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love."

He ended the message with a heartfelt "thank you" to his fans for their love and support throughout his decades-long career, admitting it "meant more" to him than they would ever know.